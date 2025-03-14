Joliet seeks developers for downtown buildings

The city of Joliet is trying to fill restaurant space available at the main entrance to Union Station. March 10, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Joliet hopes to attract business to two city-owned buildings downtown at a time that the area is undergoing a revival.

The city last week issued a request for proposals for a new user of space at the old Union Station last occupied by the MyGrain brew pub and restaurant.

Meanwhile, a deadline is approaching for anyone interested in taking over an 1890 building that sits at the corner of Chicago and Cass streets.

The Loughran Building, last used for the Crabigale’s comedy club that closed in 2005, sits on the north end of a Chicago Street improvement project that includes a new city square.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy, in a speech to the Rotary Club of Joliet this week, called the city square project “a major milestone in our efforts to transform downtown Joliet into a vibrant hub for families, visitors and businesses alike.”

The Loughran Building in downtown Joliet, owned by the city of Joliet, was built in 1890. The city is looking for a user of space that last housed the Crabigale's comedy club in 2005. March 10, 2025 (Bob Okon)

To date, the city has received one proposal for the two buildings.

That proposal was for the former MyGrain space in Union Station, Paulina Martinez, economic development director for Joliet, said Thursday.

There has been interest in the Crabigale’s space, however, Martinez said.

The city opened up the building for a walk-through.

“We had a handful of prospective developers looking at the space,” Martinez said.

The deadline for proposals on the building is March 21.

A window at an entrance to the Loughran Building in downtown Joliet serves as a reminder of the Crabigale's comedy club that last occupied the space in 2005. March 10, 2025 (Bob O)

The city did some cleanup in the building and patchwork on the roof before opening it up for proposals.

“We made it a little more presentable,” Martinez said.

The Loughran building was last used 20 years ago, and the Crabigale’s owner was still remodeling upper floors before going out of business.

The MyGrain space is in ready-to-go condition, having been a working brewpub and restaurant for six years before closing in August 2023.

Several prospective users have inquired about the MyGrain space, Martinez said.

Diners await service at the old MyGrain brew pub when it first opened. The city of Joliet wants to bring another restaurant into the now shuttered space at Union Station. (Eric Ginnard)

The MyGrain owners spent an estimated $2.5 million renovating the space.

The city in January spent $250,000 to buy out the lease, which included acquisition of the brewery equipment that may or may not have use in the future.

Whether the brewery equipment stays or goes likely depends on the next user of the space.

“Even if it’s a pizzeria, they can offer their own beer,” said Councilman Cesar Cardenas, chair of the council’s Land Use and Economic Development Committee.

The brewery has a visual appeal, Cardenas said. MyGrain separated the brewery from the restaurant with a glass wall that allowed diners a glimpse into the brewing process.

The space also has a bar in addition to seating and the kitchen for the restaurant.

“We definitely don’t want it to just have a bar,” Cardenas said. “We want it to be a restaurant with a bar.”

Cardenas said the city is likely to work with a prospective new user on the space, including potential removal of the brewery equipment.

The deadline for MyGrain proposals is April 18.