MyGrain shutting down in Joliet Union Station

MyGrain Brewing Company has announced that it is closing its Joliet brew pub on Saturday.

MyGrain is in city-owned Union Station, where it opened in 2017 with plans to create a retail beer brand while establishing a destination restaurant location in downtown Joliet.

A posting on the MyGrain Facebook page on Thursday said the business was not able to bounce back from the impact of the COVID pandemic on the restaurant business.

“Unfortunately, we never fully recovered from the setbacks we experienced during covid and I do not want MyGrain Brewing Company to continue operating if we cannot bring you the service, food and brews that you have come to expect from us,” states the Facebook post.

MyGrain owners remodeled space at city-owned Union Station that had been occupied by two previous restaurants and bars. (Eric Ginnard)

MyGrain is owned by Greg Lesiak, who opened the business with Vince Turrise, who no longer is involved in the business.

City officials, encouraged by the prospects of a Joliet brewpub at a time when the microbrew business was booming and Union Station needed a tenant, provided rent breaks to offset the estimated $2.5 million in development costs for the business.

The city also provided property tax rebates to incentivize the business.

MyGrain was able to can its beer and put it in some retail locations over the course of the business. But Lesiak said earlier this summer that MyGrain was no longer retailing its beer.

The space occupied by the brewpub at the main entrance to Union Station has been occupied by a series of bars and restaurants with MyGrain being the longest lasting. The redevelopment of the space undertaken by MyGrain included the creation of a microbrewery along with space for the restaurant and bar.

