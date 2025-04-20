Providence baseball falls to out of state opponent: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Ballard (KY) 5, Providence 2: Five errors doomed the Celtics despite eight strikeouts from Nate O’Donnell. The Celtics later bounced back with a 7-0 win over Oswego East.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Lemont 4 (14 inn.): Jacob Newman led the Griffins with a 3 for 5 day with one run and one RBI. Lemont piled up eight hits and 11 walks, but struck out 16 times.
Morris 14-2, Coal City 4-3: The first game saw Jack Wheeler, Brett Bounds, Landon Norris and Ximi Baftiri each drive in two runs. Coal City’s four runs were unearned in that game. The second game saw Coal City’s Mason Hamilton hold Morris to just three hits despite a home run by Hayden Hutchcraft.
Plainfield Central 10, Oak Lawn 2: JT Augustyniak (2 for 3, two runs) and Cole Sisti (2 for 4, two RBIs) led the way for Plainfield Central, which went 5-0 over the weekend and is now 13-3.
Naperville Central 10, Plainfield East, 1: The Bengals piled up seven hits, but the defense committed four errors, resulting in the loss.
Sandburg 8, Joliet West 6: Daniel Lukancic (3 for 3, three RBIs) and Nate Consalvo (3 for 3) were great for Joliet West, but it wasn’t enough to edge Sandburg.
St. Charles East 7, Plainfield South 5: Plainfield South put up three runs to make it close, but not enough to earn the win.
Seneca 5, Somonauk 2: Casey Klicker went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Seneca to victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Batavia 6: Liam Arsich (2 for 3, two runs, two RBIs) and Filippo Baratta (2 for 2, one RBI) led the way for the Knights.
Plainfield North 7, Naperville North 0: Logan Huegel went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run. Jackson Schlott got the shutout on the mound.
Joliet Catholic 8, East Moline United 5: Zach Pomatto (3 for 5) and Keegan Farnaus (two RBIs and two runs) led the Hilltoppers to victory.
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Lake Central (Ind.) 0: After suffering their first loss of the season to Franklin Central early, the Knights bounced back with a 3-2 win over Edwardsburg and a win over Lake Central. Bella Dimitrijevic allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out 10 in the Lake Central contest.
Antioch Invitational 8, Bolingbrook 7: The Raiders lost their seventh consecutive contest despite a 3 for 3 day from Anaiyah Gregory.
Lockport 7, Neuqua Valley 3: The Porters also defeated South Elgin 5-0 to move to 11-8 on the year.
Seneca 10, Newark 0: Emma Mino (2 for 4, two runs) and Camryn Stecken (3 for 4, two runs, three RBIs) led the way for Seneca while Tessa Krull struck out 14 and threw a no hitter. Seneca is 14-0 on the season.
Providence 7, Plainfield South 5: Macie Robbins struck out 13 batters for Providence while Aleigh Hill put up a three-run double. Kendal Pasquale went 2 for 3 for Plainfield South.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Plainfield Central 2: Jess Noga (4 for 4, two HRs, four RBIs, three runs), Reese Rourke (3 for 5, HR, two steals, four RBIs, two runs), Madi Lukasik (3 for 4, solo HR, three runs) and Reese Cusack (HR) led Lincoln-Way West. Emma Sommerfeld had two hits for Plainfield Central.
Lincoln-Way East 6, Marengo 1: The Griffins remained undefeated while also beating Richmond-Burton 12-0 later in the day.
Boys track and field
Joliet Central finishes 10th at South Elgin Invite: The Steelmen put up 24 points as a group.
Lincoln-Way East takes third at Buffalo Grove Invitational: The Griffins scored 130 points as a team.
Lincoln-Way West wins Bud Mohns Invitational: The Warriors scored 113 as a team. Bolingbrook finished fourth with 56 points and Plainfield Central was 15th with one point.
Joliet West takes third in John Bell Invitational: The Tigers put up 92 points.
Plainfield South takes ninth at #smithstrong Invitational: The Cougars scored 39 points. Lockport was 10th with 30 points, Lincoln-Way Central was 12th with 18 points, and Minooka was 14th with 16 points.
Plainfield North wins Metea Valley Invitational: The Tigers scored 147 points while Plainfield East was 7th with 40 points.
Lemont finishes 13th at Ottawa ABC Meet: Lemont scored 15 points.
Lincoln-Way East finishes third at Kankakee Invitational: The Griffins put up 74 points as a group.
Girls track and field
Plainfield East finishes seventh at Geneva Invitational: The Bengals scored 36 points while Plainfield Central was eighth with 20.75 points.
Lockport finishes third in Blue and Gold Invitational: The Porters scored 95 points while Bolingbrook was sixth with 68 points.
Joliet West wins Military Invitational: The Tigers scored 164 points while Joliet Catholic finished sixth with 51 points.
Girls soccer
Coal City goes 1-2 in Lady Coaler Shootout: Coal City lost to first place Kaneland 1-0, beat Princeton 3-1 and lost to Peotone 1-0. Peotone lost the first place match to Kaneland on PKs.
Lemont 8, Bremen 0: It was another dominant South Suburban Conference Blue Division win for Lemont.
Naperville Central 7, Lockport 0: It was a rough day for the Porters in a non-conference games.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West goes 3-0 in quad: The Warriors picked up wins over Stagg, Joliet and Elgin Larkin.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West finishes eighth at Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic: Plainfield South finished 11th, Lincoln-Way Central was 15th, Plainfield North was 18th, and Minooka was 20th.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West finished 1st in Lincoln-Way Central quad: The Warriors defeated Lemont and Shepard 8-0 before downing Lincoln-Way Central 6-2.
Girls lacrosse
Evanston 15, Lockport 14: Evanston won a barnburner against the Porters.