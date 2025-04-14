Will County Pets of the Week: April 14, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Maggie is an 11-month-old, 60- to 90-pound Dane/Dobermann mix that is crate- and potty-trained. She does well with children and with dogs that are around her size. She is working on her leash manners but needs additional training since she is still a puppy. She loves to play fetch and needs a yard for running. Maggie also loves to snuggle, making her a fantastic family dog. To meet Maggie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Maggie is an 11-month-old, 60- to 90-pound Dane/Dobermann mix that is crate- and potty-trained. She does well with children and with dogs that are around her size. She is working on her leash manners but needs additional training since she is still a puppy. She loves to play fetch and needs a yard for running. Maggie also loves to snuggle, making her a fantastic family dog. To meet Maggie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Storm Hunter is a calm and quiet 4-year-old domestic shorthair that was found outdoors. He’s a little reserved in new surroundings but loves attention – especially belly rubs – once he feels safe. With a little time in a new home to build confidence, Storm Hunter will thrive and show his affectionate nature. To meet Storm Hunter, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Storm Hunter is a calm and quiet 4-year-old domestic shorthair that was found outdoors. He’s a little reserved in new surroundings but loves attention – especially belly rubs – once he feels safe. With a little time in a new home to build confidence, Storm Hunter will thrive and show his affectionate nature. To meet Storm Hunter, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Otis is a sweet 5-year-old, 90-pound pit mix that enjoys being with people. He is on medication for joint pain, so he needs a home without many stairs or young children. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Otis is a sweet 5-year-old, 90-pound pit mix that enjoys being with people. He is on medication for joint pain, so he needs a home without many stairs or young children. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Annabelle is a sweet 2-year-old tabby that was surrendered to the humane society due to allergies in the home. She is shy at first but warms up to pets and love. She previously lived with another cat and seems to prefer independent cats. Annabelle was previously treated for feline infectious peritonitis in her past home and is doing well. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Annabelle is a sweet 2-year-old tabby that was surrendered to the humane society due to allergies in the home. She is shy at first but warms up to pets and love. She previously lived with another cat and seems to prefer independent cats. Annabelle was previously treated for feline infectious peritonitis in her past home and is doing well. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Five-year-old Kane is microchipped and current on vaccinations. Kane came to the shelter with his brother, who has since found his forever home. Kane is sweet and loves everyone he meets, including other dogs. Kane will likely need knee surgery due to an old injury. Kane is treat-motivated and listens very well. He loves walks, playing fetch and snuggling. His adoption fee is already covered. To meet Kane, contact Will County Animal Protection Services at adopt@willcounty.gov or 815-462-5633.

Five-year-old Kane is microchipped and current on vaccinations. Kane came to the shelter with his brother, who has since found his forever home. Kane is sweet and loves everyone he meets, including other dogs. Kane will likely need knee surgery due to an old injury. Kane is treat-motivated and listens very well. He loves walks, playing fetch and snuggling. His adoption fee is already covered. To meet Kane, contact Will County Animal Protection Services at adopt@willcounty.gov or 815-462-5633. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Maz (aka “Toasty”) loves cuddling, playing with tinsel balls and being the center of attention. She does well with kids and dogs but prefers being the only cat. Maz enjoys interactive play, curling up on laps, and needs a home where she can be spoiled with affection and playtime. To meet Maz, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Maz (aka “Toasty”) loves cuddling, playing with tinsel balls and being the center of attention. She does well with kids and dogs but prefers being the only cat. Maz enjoys interactive play, curling up on laps, and needs a home where she can be spoiled with affection and playtime. To meet Maz, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Splish is adventurous, playful and cuddly. She loves exploring, chasing toys and enjoying her favorite treats. Splish is affectionate and always ready for snuggles after a day of play. To meet Splish, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.