Kyle Farrell leads Wilmington to baseball victory: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Wilmington 2, Manteno 0: Kyle Farrell struck out 13 and allowed just four hits through seven innings of work on the mound to help the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Zach Ohlund went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored and Dierks Geiss drove in a run.
Joliet Catholic 4, Bishop McNamara 0: Lucas Grant pitched a no-hitter and struck out 17 to lead the Hilltoppers to a nonconference victory.
Keegan Farnaus drove in two runs and Vince Bremner collected two hits.
Lockport 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 5: Joey DalPonte went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, and the Porters earned a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Drew Satunas and Logan Nagle combined to drive in four runs and David Kundrat went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Andrew 2: Cooper Johnson struck out five and allowed two hits over five innings on the mound for the Griffins during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Casey Mikrut went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Oswego East 5, Romeoville 2: Mason Palermo went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and the Wolves picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Jacsen Tucker went 1 for 4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.
Austin Aguilera got the win on the mound, striking out four in four innings of relief.
Plainfield East 4, Plainfield North 2: Carlos David went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Bengals to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Kyle Ward and Connor Lamb each drove in a run.
Plainfield South 5, Yorkville 4: Pablo Herrera went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored, and the Cougars won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Caden Piercall went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI and Nico Uresti drove in a run.
Milford 4, Peotone 3: Josh Barta struck out nine on the mound and allowed one hit, but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference play.
Joe Hasse went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Minooka 6, Plainfield Central 5: The Wildcats battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Michael Arroyo drove in two runs and Kyle Perry scored three.
Tyler Gadomski struck out five in five innings.
Ottawa Marquette 3, Dwight 2: Owen Dunlap went 1 for 3 with an RBI, but the Trojans fell in Tri-County Conference play.
Oswego 5, Joliet West 0: The Tigers fell and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Midland 3, Seneca 2: Paxton Giertz and Brant Roe each went 2 for 3 at the plate and combined to drive in two runs, but the Fighting Irish fell in a Tri-County Conference matchup.
Softball
Morris, Somonauk 2: Mylie Hughes hit a grand slam and drove in six total runs to lead Morris to a nonconference victory.
Hughes got the job done on the mound, pitching two innings of hitless ball, walking one and striking out three.
Tessa Shannon went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Alyssa Jepson had a triple and three RBIs.
Lemont 13, Richards 5: Natalie Pacyga went 4 for 5 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs for Lemont during a South Suburban Conference win.
Caroline Painter went 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI.
Mila Mardjetko struck out six in seven innings.
Providence 8, Mother McAuley 0: Mia Sanfrantello went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Celtics during a Chicago Catholic Conference victory.
Bella Olszta went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Macie Robbins struck out seven through five innings on the mound.
Seneca 18, Midland 0 (4 inn.): Camryn Stecken went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and four RBIs, and the Fighting Irish picked up a Tri-County Conference win.
Kaylee Klinker went 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Hayden Pfeifer allowed no hits and struck out eight in three innings.
Reed-Custer 7, Clifton Central 2: The Comets had five runs in the third inning to help them to a nonconference victory.
Kamryn Wilkey went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Addison Hartman went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Mackenzie Foote drove in a run.
Kirstin Klein got the win on the mound, striking out three in three innings.
Lincoln-Way East 15, Stagg 0 (6 inn.): Cassidy Jagielski hit two home runs and drove in three for the Griffins during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Grace Duncan went 3 for 4 with a homer, five RBIs and a run scored. Tegan Koehler went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored.
Mia Balta got the win on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out nine in five innings.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Momence 0: Liv Siano went 1 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs, and the Panthers picked up a River Valley Conference victory.
Jo Male struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings.
Joliet Catholic 5, Plainfield East 3: Addy Rizzatto went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, and the Angels picked up a nonconference win.
Addie Fanter doubled and drove in a run and Adelia Southcombe went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Keigan Sprovieri struck out two in four innings.
Ottawa Marquette 14, Dwight 8: Three hitters homered for the Trojans, but Dwight fell in Tri-County Conference action.
Taylor Frobish went 1 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. Averi Jury homered and drove in two and Mckenna Woodcock hit a homer with two RBIs.
Andrew 6, Lincoln-Way West 5: Reese Cusack had a triple and an RBI but the Warriors fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Milford 14, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): The Blue Devils fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Sandburg 1 (PKs): The Warriors fought until the end and earned a Southwest Suburban Conference win in penalty kicks.
Katelyn Mrozowski scored the only goal in regulation for LWW, assisted by Kate Kinsella.
Coal City 2, Peotone 1: Kylee Kennel scored both goals for the Coalers during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
One goal was unassisted and the other was a on a penalty kick. Chloe Pluger had two saves in net.
Plainfield North 6, Bolingbrook 0: Ilyana Barriball scored three for the Tigers during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Sarah Anghel had two goals and an assist and Mady Czarnik added another goal.
Providence Catholic 4, Aurora Central Catholic 0: The Celtics dominated and earned a Chicago Catholic Conference victory.
Sarah Galka, Lydia Arrigoni, Alyssa Thulin and Maggie Wolniakowski each had a goal.
Oswego East 3, Romeoville 0: The Wolves battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Joliet West 2, Plainfield East 1: The Bengals came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Boys track and field
Seneca Invite: The hosts came out on top with 135 points and Coal City came in second with 89 points in a five-team meet.
For the Irish, the 4x200 meter relay won (1:37.18), the 4x400 meter relay won (3:52.50) and the 4x800 meter relay also took first (9:51.08). Zebadiah Maxwell took first in discus (38.28 meters), Brayden Simak won high jump (1.83 m.), Sean Sigler won pole vault (3.50 m.) and Matt Stach won long jump (6.48 m.).
For the Coalers, Julian Micetich won the 110m and 300m hurdles (15.90; 43.75), Keaton Berta took first in shot put (13.27 m.) and Alexander Collins won the triple jump (12.25 m.).
Glenbard East Invite: Willowbrook took first with 113 points, Joliet Central took fourth place with 27 points and Joliet Catholic finished in fifth with 25 points in a five team meet.
For the Steelmen, Diego Santos won the 3,200 meter run (11:06.93).
For the Hilltoppers, Collin Nickel won the 400 meters (52.32).
Girls track and field
Seneca Invite: The hosts took first place with 151 points and Coal City took second with 87 points in a five-team meet.
For the Irish, Lila Coleman won the 100 meter run (12.82) and the 200 meter run (26.19), Evelyn O’Connor won the 800 meter run (2:25.63), the 4x400 meter relay won (4:39.59), Lylah Hebel won discus (23.27 m.) and Emily Aldridge won pole vault (2.65 m.).
For the Coalers, Madelyn Castle won the 100 meter hurdles (16.84), the 4x200 meter relay won (2:00.81), and Ella Willis won high jump (1.52 m.) and triple jump (10.28 m.).
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Joliet Catholic 0: Adam Gieser had seven kills and one ace to lead the Porters to a nonconference victory, 25-8, 25-23.
Austin Williams had four kills and one block and Ryan Dziadkowiec had nine assists.
Lincoln-Way East 2, York 1: Carter Gieger had 12 kills, three blocks and three aces to help the Griffins to a nonconference win, 26-28, 25-19, 25-10.
Matt Muehlnickel had nine kills, two blocks and four aces, Hunter Tabor had five kills and four blocks and Nick Klawitter had six kills and three blocks.
Lemont 2, Hillcrest 0: Mike Patino had 12 assists and Lemont picked up a South Suburban Conference victory, 25-12, 25-13.
Matt Bechtlofft and Aiden McIntre combined to have 10 kills.
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield Central 0: Trevor Wardlow had seven kills, two blocks and two aces for the Raiders during a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-15, 26-24.
Edison Ah-Yo had 14 kills and two aces, Dylan Barrera had two blocks, Daniel Kaduthodil had 15 assists and Nahya Scott had 13 digs.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 16, Sandburg 13: The Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: The Warriors battled for a nonconference win.
Donovan Ring, Fin O’Niel, Arrin Knutson, Jayden Kristie, John Schwerha, Jack Tisch, Carter Stiglic and Will McClellan all contributed to the win.