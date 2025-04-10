Coal City baseball, softball beat Peotone: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Coal City 12, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At Coal City, an eight-run first inning from the Coalers helped them secure the ICE contest from the Blue Devils. Gabe McHugh had a four-RBI day to lead the attack for Coal City (12-1, 4-0). Gavin Berger drove in three for the Coalers. Josh Barta had an RBI for Peotone (2-6, 0-4).
Providence Catholic 16, Leo 0 (4 inn.): At New Lenox, Eddie Olszta hit a three-run double to lead the Celtics over the Lions in a quick four-inning rout. Bryce Tencza, Blake Jenner, Lincoln Boersma, Declan Dement and Sammy Atkinson drove in two runs each for PC (6-1).
Streator 13, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, the Comets scraped together a pair of hits as they fell to the Bulldogs in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Alex Biefeldt had an RBI for RC (6-5, 0-4).
Plainfield Central 7, Yorkville 4: At Plainfield, Sam Bathan doubled and drove in a pair to lead the Wildcats in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Cole Sisti struck out three to earn the win for PC (8-2, 1-1).
Softball
Coal City 7, Peotone 0: At Coal City, the Coalers used a five-run sixth inning to pull away from the Blue Devils. Masyn Kuder drove in a pair of runs and struck out eight from the circle while allowing just two hits for Coal City (8-4, 2-0 ICE).
Gardner South Wilmington 18, Woodland 0 (4 inn.): At Streator, the Panthers exploded for 12 runs in the third inning to break this one open. Kayla Scheuber doubled and drove in five runs for GSW (6-5, 1-2).
Morris 5, Sandwich 2: At Morris, Mylie Hughes was mighty in the circle for Morris in their nonconference contest with the Indians. Hughes went the distance striking out 14 as Morris improved to 7-2. Halie Olson doubled twice and Hughes had two hits for Morris.
Boys track and field
Manteno 77.5, Peotone 44, Beecher 39: At Manteno, Joshua Bass won the 100 and 200-meter dashes for the Blue Devils in their Illinois Central Eight tri-meet. Greyson Denny won the 3,200-meter run for Peotone.
Oswego East 81, Joliet West 55, Oswego 35: At Oswego, Tristan Jackson captured the 100 and 200-meter dashes for Joliet West. James Kokuro Jr. took the 400 meters and Payton Hudson won the 1,600-meter run Dshon Woods captured the long and triple jumps for the Tigers.
Girls track and field
Manteno 60.5, Beecher 48.5, Peotone 47: At Manteno, Addison Brandau, Terrynn Clott, Avery Lenz, and Mariah Young were among the winners for Peotone t the Illinois Central Eight tri-meet.
Girls soccer
Nazareth 5, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, the Angels were blanked in an East Suburban Catholic Conference contest.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way West 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors had all four matches go to a third game and won all three as they took down the Vikings.