April 07, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

Morris softball drops I-8 opener to LaSalle-Peru: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

SOFTBALL

LaSalle-Peru 3, Morris 0: Mylie Hughes allowed just five hits and struck out 10 for Morris (6-2, 0-1), but suffered the hard-luck loss in Interstate Eight Conference play. Morris had just two hits on the day, a single each by Addy Hackett and Devin Shenberg.

Seneca 13, Prairie Central 0: Hayden Pfeifer had a big day for the Irish (7-0) in the nonconference win, striking out 13 in six innings and allowing just three hits, while also going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate. Emma Mino was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Alyssa Zellers was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Lexie Buis was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois