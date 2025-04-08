Morris softball drops I-8 opener to LaSalle-Peru: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

SOFTBALL
LaSalle-Peru 3, Morris 0: Mylie Hughes allowed just five hits and struck out 10 for Morris (6-2, 0-1), but suffered the hard-luck loss in Interstate Eight Conference play. Morris had just two hits on the day, a single each by Addy Hackett and Devin Shenberg.
Seneca 13, Prairie Central 0: Hayden Pfeifer had a big day for the Irish (7-0) in the nonconference win, striking out 13 in six innings and allowing just three hits, while also going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate. Emma Mino was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Alyssa Zellers was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Lexie Buis was 2 for 4 with an RBI.