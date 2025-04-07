Will County Pets of the Week: April 7, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Chocolate is a 40-pound, 1-year-old terrier mix that is currently being fostered for NAWS Humane Society of Illinois. She is a playful, active, and slowly coming out of her shell. Chocolate gets along well with other dogs and enjoys playing with them – she adores her foster sibling! She needs a home without cats. To meet Chocolate, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Pepe Pepperoni was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois where he was at risk of euthanasia. Pepe Pepperoni is charming, outgoing, confident and curious. He jumps up to greet everyone, always hoping for some play time and attention. He LOVES toys. He is quite chatty, and he can even carry a conversation. He does well with other cats. To meet Pepe Pepperoni, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by Naws Humane Society of Illinois)

Roxanne is a sweet 5-year-old German Shepherd mix, who loves lying with her people inside and running around outside, playing with toys. Roxanne needs a home without other dogs and with a fenced yard. She does well inside the house. After finding her chew bone, Roxanne will lie down in a comfy spot or lean against her people for pets. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Mika is an 8-month-old personable black kitten, who came to the Will County Humane Society from local animal control. She can be shy at first but absolutely loves pets and will roll around her bed for attention. Mika will make a great companion. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Spooky is friendly and loves following his humans, playing with toy mice, and seeking out catnip treats. Spooky does well with kids and other cats and he loves lounging in laps, making him the perfect cuddle buddy. To meet Spooky, visit forgetmenotrescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Aphelion is an active, food-motivated young cat full of personality, perfect for an energetic household. He loves playtime, fetch, climbing, and is a great candidate for learning tricks. While he has lots of energy, he also enjoys snuggles and chill time. He needs a friendly cat or dog companion and is ready to bring his adventurous spirit into a home that can keep up with him. To meet Aphelion, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.