DJ Berry leads Bolingbrook baseball win: Friday’s Herald-News roundup

Baseball
Bolingbrook 13, Hillcrest 1 (5 inn.): DJ Berry went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Raiders to a nonconference win.
Pharrell Weekley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Liam Grove drove in two.
Jacob Villas and Timothy Konieczny combined to allow just one hit with nine strikeouts.
Kankakee 1, Peotone 0: The Blue Devils couldn’t get on the board during nonconference action.
Softball
Coal City 19, Joliet Central 3 (4 inn.): The Coalers put up 11 runs in the second inning and held onto the lead for a nonconference victory.
Addison Hodgen went 3 for 3 at the plate with six RBIs and two runs scored. Darcy Ness also went 3 for 3, driving in three runs and scoring three more. Madalyn Petersen had three RBIs.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Shepard 1: Adam Gieser had 12 kills to help the Porters to an Argo Invitational victory, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8.
Ryan Dziadkowiec had 18 assists and Austin Williams had five blocks and four kills.
Lockport 2, Oak Lawn 0: Ryan Dziadkowiec had 13 assists and three aces for the Porters during an Aro Invitational win, 25-18, 25-19.
Hunter Fash had nine kills and Adam Gieser had nine digs.
Girls soccer
Coal City 3, Morris 3: Kylee Kennel scored two goals for the Coalers during a nonconference draw.
Faith Horkavy added the third goal and Courtney Elberts and Kyah Hawkins were each credited with assists.
Chloe Pluger had 13 saves in goal.