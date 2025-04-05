April 04, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

DJ Berry leads Bolingbrook baseball win: Friday’s Herald-News roundup

Coal City wins softball, Lockport wins boys volleyball

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Bolingbrook 13, Hillcrest 1 (5 inn.): DJ Berry went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Raiders to a nonconference win.

Pharrell Weekley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Liam Grove drove in two.

Jacob Villas and Timothy Konieczny combined to allow just one hit with nine strikeouts.

Kankakee 1, Peotone 0: The Blue Devils couldn’t get on the board during nonconference action.

Softball

Coal City 19, Joliet Central 3 (4 inn.): The Coalers put up 11 runs in the second inning and held onto the lead for a nonconference victory.

Addison Hodgen went 3 for 3 at the plate with six RBIs and two runs scored. Darcy Ness also went 3 for 3, driving in three runs and scoring three more. Madalyn Petersen had three RBIs.

Boys volleyball

Lockport 2, Shepard 1: Adam Gieser had 12 kills to help the Porters to an Argo Invitational victory, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8.

Ryan Dziadkowiec had 18 assists and Austin Williams had five blocks and four kills.

Lockport 2, Oak Lawn 0: Ryan Dziadkowiec had 13 assists and three aces for the Porters during an Aro Invitational win, 25-18, 25-19.

Hunter Fash had nine kills and Adam Gieser had nine digs.

Girls soccer

Coal City 3, Morris 3: Kylee Kennel scored two goals for the Coalers during a nonconference draw.

Faith Horkavy added the third goal and Courtney Elberts and Kyah Hawkins were each credited with assists.

Chloe Pluger had 13 saves in goal.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois