Providence opens WJOL Softball Tournament with win over JCA: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

SOFTBALL
Providence Catholic 8, Joliet Catholic Academy 2: In the first round of the WJOL Tournament, the Celtics (3-2) got two hits, including a double, and two RBIs from freshman Bella Cortes. Angelina Cole and Bella Olszta each added two hits to back winning pitcher Macie Robbins. JCA (3-3) was led by Callan Kinsella (HR) and Addy Rizzatto with two hits each.
Lincoln-Way West 13, Joliet West 2: In the first round of the WJOL Tournament, Reese Cusack went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Warriors (6-0) to the victory. Reese Rourke and Reese Forsythe each had two hits with a homer as well to support winning pitcher Abby Brueggemann. Alaina Grohar had an RBI for the Tigers (0-6), as did Madison Jadron.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Coal City 0: In the first round of the WJOL Tournament, the Knights’ Brooke Seppi struck out 17 in a five-hitter. Olivia Rowell slugged a grand slam for Lincoln-Way Central, while Carly Karales was 3 for 4 and Mia Degliomini (triple) had three hits and Jamie Bolduc had two. D’Arcy Ness had two hits to lead Coal City (3-3).
Metea Valley 12, Bolingbrook 2: Mackenzie McGrath and Karina Choi each had two hits to lead the Raiders (1-4) in the nonconference loss.
Seneca 8, Henry-Senachwine 0: Tessa Krull threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk for the Irish (5-0), while Camryn Stecken was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run.
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way West 8, Troy (OH) 5: Connor Essenburg had two hits, including a three-run homer, and struck out 10 in three innings to help lead the Warriors (6-0) to the victory. Michael Pettit had two hits and an RBI as well, while Anthony Vita earned the win in relief, striking out five in four innings.
Cambridge Christian 5, Lemont 4: At Skyway Park in Clearwater, Fla., Lemont (1-1-1) fell on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Grady Garofalo, Matt Devoy and Mike Kalkowski each had two hits to lead the offense.
Joliet Central 4, Eisenhower 3: Andrew Nixon and Liam Ganzer each had two hits to lead the Steelmen (4-3) to the nonconference win, while Adam Sanchez had an RBI triple to back winning pitcher Tyler Long.
Romeoville 6, Stagg 2: Jonny Lee had two hits and Justin Perez had two RBIs to lead the Spartans (5-1) to the nonconference win. Ryan Uscila got the won, with Dominic Rizzatto recording the save.
Brother Rice 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7: Liam Arsich and Conor McCabe each had two hits for the Knights (3-1), while Gavin Cummings had three RBIs in the nonconference loss.
Coffee (GA) 1, Lincoln-Way East 0: Casey Mikrut had the lone hit for the Griffins (5-1) in the loss.
Coal City 7, Lisle 3: Ethan Olson allowed two hits and two runs in six innings, striking out 11 to lead the Coalers (9-1, 2-0) to the Illinois Central Eight win. Olson and Connor Henline had two RBIs to pace the offense.
Wilmington 9, Reed-Custer 0: Lucas Rink was 3 for 3 with two doubles to power the Wildcats (4-4, 2-0) to the Illinois Central Eight win. Kyle Farrell got the win on the mound, with the save going to Ryan Kettman. Alex Bielfeldt had two hits for the Comets (5-3, 0-2), while Brady Tyree had a double.
Seneca 3, Henry Senachwine 2: Winning pitcher Cam Shirey struck out 10 in a complete game and went 2 for 3 to help lead the Irish (2-5) to the win. Casey Klicker added a double and an RBI.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet West 24-25-25, Lockport 26-9-15: The Porters (3-4) were led by Aiden Morgan (10 kills, 2 blocks), Ryan Dziadkowiec (21 assists) and Adam Gieser (8 kills, 5 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 3, Bloom 0: Kiersten White scored all three goals for the Warriors (3-2), getting two assists from Jay Hughes. Natalie Kohlhagen recorded the shutout in goal.
Plainfield Central 4, Bolingbrook 1: The Wildcats improved to 4-1-1 with the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
BOYS TENNIS
Morris 5, Joliet Catholic Academy 2: Winners for Morris were Connor Barth, Hunter Lindenborn, Connor Bogard, the doubles team of Chris Ochoa and Tristan Olvera and the team of Connor Ahearn and Shane Philips. Winning for JCA were the doubles teams of Cormac Wagner and Max Ruiz and Matthew Perez and Zach Zabel.
BOYS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way East 11, Lincoln-Way West 10: The Warriors fell to 7-5 with the loss.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way East 17, Lincoln-Way West 8: Joey Roedl had six goals for Lincoln-Way West, while Grace Brown made 15 saves in goal.