Dwight baseball wins two, JCA baseball earns first win: Friday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Dwight 8, Winnebago 1: At Jacksonville, IL, Joey Starks dominated on the hill and the plate as the Trojans cruised downstate. On the mound, he struck out eight in six innings. At the plate, he knocked in a pair. Wyatt Statler had a pair of RBI for Dwight.
Dwight 20, Lanphier 6 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, IL, the Trojans completed the two-game sweep downstate with the rout of the Lions. Ayden Collum smacked a pair of doubles driving in six to lead the offense for Dwight (6-2).
Coal City 8, Parkview Christian Academy 7: At Coal City, Ethan Olson tripled and drove in three to lead the Coalers to the nonconference win. Kellen Forsythe struck out seven in earning the win for Coal City (6-1).
Joliet Catholic 7, Dunlap 3: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers earned their first win of the season thanks to a three-RBI game from Steve Martin and two-RBI days from John Curbis and Zach Pomatto. Lucas Grant struck out seven in five innings for JCA (1-5).
Lincoln-Way West 14, Willowbrook 1 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, Matt Stanisziewski and Jacob Howard drove in three runs each as the Warriors remained unbeaten at 5-0. Alex Macias, Jack Condon and Luke Gouty combined to allow just two hits for West.
Momence 15, Peotone 8: At Momence, the Blue Devils started hot jumping out to a 5-0 lead but let it slip away late to Momence. Ruben Velasco and Tyler Leitelt homered for Peotone (2-2).
McHenry 11, Joliet West 4: At Jacksonville, IL, Brayden Myers tripled and drove in three as the Tigers fell during their spring trip downstate. Ryan Lasson fanned five in three innings for West (2-3).
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Minooka 0: At New Lenox, Lisabella Dimitrijevic faced 24 batters, struck out 18 and didn’t allow a hit as the Knights cruised past the Indians. Ellie McLaughlin and Carly Karales homered for LWC (2-0).
Wilmington 15, Dwight 0 (4 inn.): At Wilmington, an 11-run second inning put this one in the win column for the Wildcats. Every player in the Wilmington (5-1) lineup had a hit and all but one drove in a run. Taryn Gilbert led the way with two RBI for Wilmington.
Joliet Catholic 14, Plainfield Central 4: At Plainfield, Callan Kinsella doubled twice as part of a four-hit day to lead the Angels to the win. Addy Rizzatto, Emma Mackey, Keigan Sprovieri and Kinsella had a pair of RBIs for JCA (3-2). Addison Zitello had two RBI for PC (2-4).
Peotone 17, Momence 0 (4 inn.): At Momence, the Blue Devils methodically took down Momence behind a perfect game from Sophie Klawitter. Klawitter struck out an impressive 11 of the 12 batters she faced. Caelan Farmer had four RBI for Peotone (2-1).
Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Plainfield East 0: At Wheaton, the Bengals (3-3) were held to one hit in the loss to the Tigers.
Plainfield North 25, O’Fallon 8: At O’Fallon, the Tigers used the long ball to beat up on the Panthers in a nonconference contest. Homers from Addison Conrad, Brooklynn Griffith and Sophia Feminis were more than enough for North to earn its first win of the season.
Plainfield South 16, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, Kendal Pasquale homered twice and knocked in four and Hailie Boardman homered and finished with four driven in to lead the Cougars to the win. Regina Glover struck out 10 for South (3-4).
Girls soccer
Plainfield Central 1, Waubonsie Valley 0: At Plainfield, Plainfield Central collected a narrow win.
Boys volleyball
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Romeoville 0: At Flossmoor, the host Vikings downed the Spartans 25-12, 25-15.
Bolingbrook 2, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, the Raiders picked up a 25-16, 20-25, 15-4 win over the Steelmen at the Joliet West Tiger Challenge.
Wheaton North 2, Minooka 0: At Joliet, the Indians fell to the Falcons at the Joliet West Tiger Classic, 25-10, 25-17.
St. Charles North 2, Joliet West 1: At Joliet, the host Tigers fell to the North Stars 15-25, 26-24, 10-15.
Joliet West 2, Oak Forest 0: At Joliet, the Tigers split their day with the win over the Bengals 25-17, 25-20.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Marian Catholic 0: At Chicago, the Griffins completed a 2-0 day with a 25-10, 25-19 win over the Spartans.
Lockport 2, Mt. Carmel 1: At Chicago Heights, the Porters took down the Caravan in three, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9. Adam Gieser led the way with nine kills for Lockport.
Plainfield South 2, Marian Catholic 0: at Chicago, the Cougars picked up the win at the Marist tournament, 25-18, 25-13.
Plainfield North 2, Lockport 1: At Chicago, the Tigers improved to 2-0 in the Marist tournament with a 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over the Porters. North improved to 2-1 on the season. Lockport suffered its first loss of the season falling to 2-1 behind nine kills from Hunter Fash.
Boys indoor track and field
Class 1A Indoor State Championships: At Bloomington, IL, Dwight senior Graham Meister won the indoor state championship in the Class 1A shot put with a toss of 57-1.5. Sean Sigler of Seneca placed 10th in the pole vault and his teammate Travis Barr placed sixth in the 200 meter dash.
Girls indoor track and field
Class 1A Indoor State Championships: At Bloomington., Seneca placed fifth in the 4 x 800 relay. Lila Coleman of Seneca placed fifth in the long jump and fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200. Her teammate Evelyn O Connor finished tenth in the 800.
Natalie Meisner of Dwight was ninth in the 3,200 and her teammate Makayla Chambers ran fifth in the 800 and 11th in the 1,600. Brooklynn Flores of Wilmington placed 13th in the 3,200. Her teammate McKenna Van Tilburg was a sixth place finisher in the 60 meter Hurdles.