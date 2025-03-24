Will County Pets of the Week: March 24, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Leonard is a 40-pound 1-year-old terrier that came to NAWS from local animal control. He brings a lot of love and energy in a little package. He can be timid around other dogs at first, but he does want to play with them, so he should do well with a slow introduction. He is very affectionate and playful. He would make an amazing addition to any home. To meet Leonard, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Leonard is a 40-pound 1-year-old terrier that came to NAWS from local animal control. He brings a lot of love and energy in a little package. He can be timid around other dogs at first – but he does want to play with them, so he should do well with a slow introduction. He is very affectionate and playful. He would make an amazing addition to any home. To meet Leonard, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cantaloupe is a quiet 1-year-old tabby that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky, where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is a little reserved in her new surroundings at a busy shelter, but she is friendly and sweet. She likes gentle pets and is curious about new people. With a little time to adjust to a new home, she will make a wonderful companion. To meet Cantaloupe, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Cantaloupe is a quiet 1-year-old tabby that was rescued from a high kill shelter in Kentucky where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is a little reserved in her new surroundings at a busy shelter, but she is friendly and sweet. She likes gentle pets and is curious about new people. With a little time to adjust to a new home, she will make a wonderful companion. To meet Cantaloupe, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Catie is a gorgeous and playful 50-pound 1-year-old Coonhound mix. She has lots of puppy energy and loves to run around outside. She is very curious about dogs but is still learning how to play with them. Catie needs a patient owner experienced with hounds who can work on her leash-walking and manners since she jumps and runs between people’s legs while walking. Catie is a typical hound that loves to make noise and sniff around. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Catie is a gorgeous and playful 50-pound 1-year-old Coonhound mix. She has lots of puppy energy and loves to run around outside. She is very curious about dogs but is still learning how to play with them. Catie needs a patient owner experienced with hounds who can work on her leash-walking and manners since she jumps and runs between people’s legs while walking. Catie is a typical hound that loves to make noise and sniff around. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Autumn is an affectionate and beautiful 8-month-old kitten that came to the humane society from local animal control. She was originally adopted from the humane society but was returned due to allergies in the home. Autumn enjoys the other kittens in the kitten room. She also loves to greet people, climbing into laps for pets and love. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Autumn is an affectionate and beautiful 8-month-old kitten that came to the humane society from local animal control. She was originally adopted from the humane society but was returned due to allergies in the home. Autumn enjoys the other kittens in the kitten room. She also loves to greet people, climbing into laps for pets and love. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Helios and Umbra are bonded playful and lovable brothers. Helios is a speedy eater, has an energetic personality, is curious and very much interested in humans. Umbra, on the other hand, is the life of the party. He greets every stranger with snuggles and affection and loves a good head scratch. Because they are bonded, they must be adopted together, but the second adoption fee will be discounted by 50%. To meet Helios and Umbra, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Helios and Umbra are bonded playful and lovable brothers. Helios is a speedy eater, has an energetic personality, is curious and very much interested in humans Umbra, on the other hand, is the life of the party. He greets every stranger with snuggles and affection and loves a good head scratch. Because they are bonded, they must be adopted together, but the second adoption fee will be discounted by 50%. To meet Helios and Umbra, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Pippin is curious, fun-loving, energetic and loves to explore and play. He also is very social and craves attention. If he doesn’t receive enough, he’ll climb onto someone’s leg or shoulder until he’s noticed. He loves to run around and play with his siblings, so he’d love a home with another cat – or even being adopted with one or both of his brothers. To meet Pippin, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.