Joliet Township man’s felony murder, armed robbery convictions dismissed by judge

Anthony Francimore, 26, of Joliet Township, was acquitted of felony murder and armed robbery by a Will County judge on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Felony murder and armed robbery charges were dismissed against a Joliet Township man after a Will County judge found no evidence to support the armed robbery charge.

On Friday, Judge Vincent Cornelius granted an 88-page motion from Anthony Francimore, 26, that requested a new trial or an acquittal.

Francimore has been serving as his own lawyer after a Will County jury found him guilty in 2023 of murder and armed robbery.

Cornelius issued a ruling that said the evidence that was presented at Francimore’s trial “does not support the conviction for armed robbery.”

“As such, the court finds the conviction for armed robbery and felony murder must be vacated. [Francimore] acquitted as to all counts,” Cornelius said.

The case against Francimore was the result of an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office into the 2018 fatal shooting of Nathan Ballard.

Prosecutors said Ballard was shot by Elijah Watson, 29, of Joliet, who worked with Francimore to rob Ballard of $75 under the guise of a drug deal.

Francimore did not directly kill Ballard but he was charged with Ballard’s murder under the Illinois felony murder doctrine.

In Francimore’s motion, he argued there was no evidence to support the armed robbery charge because Ballard “willingly parted with the money” he gave to Francimore and there was no threat or use of force.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius on June 27, 2024 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Francimore’s motion said the “senseless shooting” was not motivated by the $75 already in his “exclusive possession” and Francimore did not encourage the shooting to take place.

Francimore did not know Watson was armed during the incident, his motion said.

Francimore’s motion noted Cornelius dismissed the armed robbery charge against Watson during a bench trial in 2024. But Cornelius did find Watson guilty of Ballard’s murder.

In a separate court filing, Francimore asked whose actions he was being held accountable for since the armed robbery charge was dismissed against Watson.

“Surely not [Francimore] as he was unarmed and alone at the time that he was willingly handed money, making this conviction impossible to uphold,” Francimore’s motion said.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Rabenda filed a response that argued the trials of Watson and Francimore were “entirely different” with different presentations of evidence and different triers of fact.

“[The verdict] on the Elijah Watson’s trial should have no bearing on the outcome of [Francimore’s] trial,” Rabenda said.

Watson is pursuing a motion for a new trial through Joliet attorney Neil Patel.

Patel filed a motion earlier this year arguing Cornelius should have found Watson guilty of second-degree murder and not first-degree murder.