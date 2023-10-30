Jury convicts man of Joliet Township murder during armed robbery

A jury found a man guilty of the murder of another man even though he did not shoot him during a 2018 armed robbery in Joliet Township.

The jury rendered their verdict against Anthony Francimore, 25, of Joliet, on Friday, about a day before the fifth year anniversary of the death of Nathan Ballard, 20, who was gunned down Oct. 28, 2018 in the 500 block of Fox Street in Joliet Township.

Francimore was found guilty of the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Ballard, according to a statement from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Francimore is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 15. He faces 20 to 60 years for the murder and 21 to 45 years for the armed robbery.

Although Francimore did not pull the trigger, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Rabenda told jurors at the start of the trial on Oct. 28 that he concocted a plan to rob Ballard by pretending that he was going to sell him drugs.

“This robbery is what led to the death of Nathan Ballard,” Rabenda said.

Prosecutors held Francimore accountable for the actions of his alleged accomplice, Elijah Watson, 28, of Joliet, who is accused of firing the gun shots that ended Ballard’s life.

Watson is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 8.

Five years ago, Francimore and Watson made the plan to rob $75 from Ballard by pretending to sell him Ecstasy, a hallucinogenic substance, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

After Ballard paid the money, Francimore entered a vehicle with four other occupants, including Watson, who was in the front passenger seat, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Ballard and his brother attempted to stop Francimore from leaving with the money, but Watson pointed a firearm at them, which caused them to step away, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

When the vehicle fled, Watson fired multiple shots in the direction of the two brothers and one of them struck Ballard in the chest, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Following the robbery, Francimore used the stolen money to buy drugs off of Watson before the two fled to Chicago to hide from the police, according to the state’s attorney’s office.