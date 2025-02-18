Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East to play for regional title : The Herald-News Monday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way West 75, Shepard 51: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional, the Warriors (21-11) got 22 points from Caroline Smith and 21 each from Mackenzie Roesner and Molly Finn.
Lincoln-Way East 52, Lincoln-Way Central 21: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional, the Griffins (20-12) advanced to Thursday’s regional championship against Lincoln-Way West behind 21 points from Alaina Vargas.
Waubonsie Valley 88, Plainfield South 32: At the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional, the Cougars (14-17) saw their season end with the semifinal loss.
Benet Academy 70, Plainfield East 22: At the Class 4A Benet Academy Regional, the Bengals saw their season end with a 5-26 record.
Marist 77, Romeoville 27: At the Class 4A Marist Regional, the Spartans' season ended with an 8-21 record.
Morris 56, Bloomington 33: At the Class 3A Washington Regional, Morris (26-5) advanced to Thursday’s championship game against top-seeded Washington.
Dwight 58, Donovan 25: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Trojans advanced to Thursday’s title game against Cissna Park.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 25: The Panthers (6-23) got six points each from Cole Hampson and Holden Grimes in the loss.