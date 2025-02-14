Alyssa Zellers helps Seneca to girls basketball win: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

Girls basketball
Seneca 56, Pontiac 48: Alyssa Zellers put 27 on the board to lead the Irish to a nonconference victory.
Evelyn O’Connor had nine points, Audry McNabb had eight and Lainie Olson chipped in with seven.
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Illinois Lutheran 38: Maddie Simms had 17 points and the Panthers dominated in River Valley Conference action.
Maya Cacello scored 12 points, Grace Olsen chipped in with 11 and Madison Wright added nine.
Nazareth 68, Lincoln-Way West 48: The Warriors battled but came up short in nonconference play.
Molly Finn led the way with 19 points and Caroline Smith added 11 points.