Will County Pets of the Week: Dec. 2, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Gravy is a 1-year-old terrier mix that is playful, friendly and spunky. She gets along with other dogs as well as cats. She likes children, too, and has the potential to be a great family dog. Gravy is smart and eager to learn. She has excellent leash manners for such a young dog. She would enjoy a home with a yard for running and playing. To meet Gravy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Gravy is a 1-year-old terrier mix that is playful, friendly and spunky. She gets along with other dogs as well as cats. She likes children, too, and has the potential to be a great family dog. Gravy is smart and eager to learn. She has excellent leash manners for such a young dog. She would enjoy a home with a yard for running and playing. To meet Gravy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jack is a 17-pound, 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat that lost the only home he ever knew through no fault of his own when his owner could no longer care for him. He is friendly, gentle and docile. Jack is outgoing and seeks out attention. He likes to cuddle and is a great lap cat. He got along with the other cats in his former home, so Jack would likely be a good kitty friend to other cats after a proper introduction. He does need a home without small children – Jack is fearful of them and will run away and hide. To meet Jack, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Jack is a 17-pound, 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat that lost the only home he ever knew through no fault of his own when his owner could no longer care for him. He is friendly, gentle and docile. Jack is outgoing and seeks out attention. He likes to cuddle and is a great lap cat. He got along with the other cats in his former home, so Jack would likely be a good kitty friend to other cats after a proper introduction. He does need a home without small children – Jack is fearful of them and will run away and hide. To meet Jack, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lady is a senior shepherd mix that is looking for a cozy retirement home. She is super spunky, loves to go on walks and loves to be with people. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Lady is a senior shepherd mix that is looking for a cozy retirement home. She is super spunky, loves to go on walks and loves to be with people. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Moe is a sweet, young brown tabby cat that was surrendered to local animal control. He enjoys pets and will lean into people for cheek rubs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.