Joliet ‘Grinch’ arrested on charge of stealing Christmas reindeer decorations

A Joliet suspect whom the Joliet Slammers called a “Grinch” has been arrested on a charge he allegedly stole Christmas reindeer decorations valued at $45,000 from the Slammer’s baseball stadium.

About 4 p.m. Monday, Victor Sessoms, 52, was taken into custody in the 3900 block of Cedar Creek Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English. He was then released from custody and given a notice to appear in court.

Sessoms is accused of stealing the reindeer decorations on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 from the loading dock of the Slammers stadium in Joliet, English said.

“Sessoms indicated his involvement in the theft, and it was determined that Sessoms had scrapped the Christmas decorations for money following the theft,” English said.