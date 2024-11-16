‘Grinch’ steals reindeer decor from Joliet Slammers valued at $45,000

Holiday lights began arriving Oct.29 at Slammers Stadium in Joliet for the Glow Holiday Festival, which will run from Nov. 27 through Jan. 5, 2024. (Bob Okon)

A suspect described as a “Grinch” by the Joliet Slammers stole Christmas reindeer decor valued at $45,000 from a baseball stadium in Joliet, police said.

At 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a theft of Christmas decor at Duly Health and Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned three 12-foot lighted Christmas reindeer decor with a total value of $45,000 were stolen from the loading dock on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, English said.

English said police believe the suspect is a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, with light brown hair and thin beard or mustache.

The suspect may have been driving a dark-colored pickup truck on Nov. 11 and an older brown pickup on Nov. 12, English said.

“At this moment, no arrests have been made and a motive for the thefts is unknown. This case remains under investigation,” English said.

The Joliet Slammers posted about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post said, “Slammers fans… help us try to identify this Grinch that stole holiday cheer here at the stadium.

The Joliet Slammers said anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of “Rudolph and his associates” will receive a cash reward to their favorite charity “in honor of the beginning of the season of giving and a GLOW 20 person suite for the GLOW Holiday Joliet event night of their choice.”

The GLOW Holiday festival is scheduled to begin Nov. 27 at the Slammers stadium.