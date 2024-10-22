Plainfield makes more progress on 143rd Street extension

The electrical contractor worked on foundations for the traffic signals at the intersection of Ridge Road and Johnson Road in Plainfield the week of Oct. 18, 2024. Additionally, asphalt paving along the west extension of 143rd Street has been substantially completed. (Photo provided by village of Plainfield)

The 143rd Street project in Plainfield advanced with paving being laid and foundations for street lights getting installed.

The electrical contractor worked on foundations for the traffic signals at the intersection of Ridge Road and Johnson Road on the 143rd Street west extension, according to the village of Plainfield.

Asphalt paving along the west extension “has been substantially completed” and the final layer of asphalt will be placed in November, the village said in a release. Street light installation is expected to begin this week along the west extension of 143rd Street.

Work on the Illinois Route 126 culvert extension and DuPage River bridge foundation is underway and work will begin this week on the Norman Drain culvert extension, according to the village. The DuPage River between Eaton Preserve and Riverwalk Park is closed to recreational use due to construction.

The project’s timeline would allow traffic on the road beginning in fall 2025, with its final completion expected in spring 2026.

Once the project is completed, Route 126 will be rerouted onto 143rd Street and Ridge Road, thereby reducing congestion in the downtown area.

DuPage River Restoration Project

Homer Tree Service will be clearing invasive species and underbrush this week as part of the overall goal to establish native species along the DuPage River, according to the village. Cleared areas will be planted with native grasses, plugs, and trees in the spring.

Be aware of trail closures once this work begins.

Beginning Nov. 1, the DuPage River will be closed between 135th Street and Renwick Road. Visit the project website for more information.

Indian Boundary bridge and roadway

The installation of new water main was substantially completed last week and storm sewer construction is underway with creek channel work resuming, the village said.

The roadway culvert is now largely completed. Indian Boundary Road remains closed to through traffic between Rowley Road and Creekside Drive. Local access will be provided to homes within the project limits, the village said.