Plainfield gives update on 143rd Street extension

Village of Plainfield Public Works Director Scott Threewitt speaks on the 143rd Street extension at Plainfield Village Hall on Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024. The village held a special public meeting to present updates on the project. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

Work continues on Plainfield’s 143rd Street coordinator expansion project, with the eastern portion of the construction beginning to ramp up.

Construction of the eastern portion of the project between Route 59 and Route 126 will include improvements to both intersections, a bridge over the DuPage River, a new signalized intersection at Plainfield-Naperville Road and the creation of multiple culverts and retaining walls.

The project’s timeline would allow traffic on the road beginning in fall 2025, with its final completion expected in spring 2026.

Once the project is completed, Route 126 will be rerouted onto 143rd Street and Ridge Road, thereby reducing congestion in the downtown area.

The projected cost for the east extension is $82.5 million, with a total cost of the project estimated to be more than $100 million.

A public information meeting was held Wednesday at Village Hall to inform residents about the details of the east extension project, the construction schedule and what to expect during construction. Village staff as well as the design and construction teams were present to answer questions.

Several residents were in attendance.

The contractor indicated that construction will begin after Labor Day.

Work on the western portion of the 143rd Street expansion project began this past winter with an expected completion date this fall.

At that time, Mayor John Argoudelis shared that after Plainfield was given permission in 2001 to hook onto Lake Michigan water, the village started to plan for the relocation of Route 126 to 143rd Street.

Now, as the project is coming to fruition, commercial development is following, with added jobs and a reduced tax burden on homeowners, according to the village.

This portion of the project included widening improvements along Ridge Road and Johnson Road; a new water main and storm sewer; and new curb, gutter and asphalt pavement improvements.

The project was developed in an effort to ease traffic congestion, especially commercial traffic in downtown Plainfield, according to the village. The goal of the project is to expedite travel time, improve safety and adequately prepare for future growth of the western portion of Plainfield, the village has said.