Lockport man the ultimate Jack, or in this case Adam, of many trades

Adam Jomant poses for a photo on Friday, August 23, 2024, in Joliet. Aside from his 9 to 5 job, Adam is a freelancer photographer, a DJ, volunteers with theWill County Emergency Management Agency, is part of a storm chasing crew and is an avid hiker. (Gary Middendorf)

A 31-year-old longtime Lockport resident is not letting life pass him by – and he could teach a few lessons in time management, too.

For his regular “9 to 5,” Adam Jomant is an operations specialist for the Will County 911 System.

But he’s also a staff photographer for the Joliet Slammers, a freelance photographer and a volunteer for the Will County Emergency Management Agency.

He is involved in so much and always willing to give an extra hand wherever he can.” — Allison J. Anderson, director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency

During his free time, Jomant enjoys hiking challenges, which includes a 2.5-mile hike at Devil’s Bridge in Sedona, Arizona; a 6-mile hike through Subway Canyon, also in Sedona, Arizona; and hiking over Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oh, and Jomant is a storm chaser – a hobby he said he started with friends in 2018 mostly because of his love of photography. Storm chasing has taken Jomant to Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and South Dakota, he said.

Bucket list items include participating in a major event through the EMA, such as covering an eclipse or helping with the Democratic National Convention or the Republican National Convention.

“Also, climbing what’s called a 14′er, which is a mountain with a peak elevation of at least 14,000 feet,” Jomant said.

Sports photographer

Jomant said his interest in sports photography started when he was playing with a camera one day and realizing he took good photos.

He started freelancing with various media organizations nine years ago, including with Shaw Media in 2016.

Adam Jomant looks over his Joliet Slammers team photos Aug. 23, 2024, in Joliet. Aside from his 9-to-5 job, Jomant is a freelancer photographer, a DJ, a volunteer with the Will County Emergency Management Agency, part of a storm-chasing crew and an avid hiker. (Gary Middendorf)

Jomant’s freelance work led to opportunities with the Joliet Slammers, and he now is in his ninth season with the baseball team. He said he likes shooting sports because “something is always going on,” and it’s also “fun to watch the game. It doesn’t feel like work.”

Ken Miller, a spokesman for the Joliet Slammers, said Jomant takes terrific photos and “is always on time and on top of things.”

“It’s a pleasure to have Adam working for us,” Miller said. “Adam is always in the right place and the right time. He’s very friendly to the customers and the people he’s taking pictures of. He’s really a plus for the whole team and the whole organization, actually. He just does a great job for us, and we are pleased to have him.”

Will County EMA volunteer

Jomant said he learned about the Will County Emergency Management Agency from his photography teacher at Joliet Junior College. The concept sounded interesting, so Jomant headed to the agency’s website and applied. That was in 2015.

“It makes me feel good knowing I was part of something that could better the community,” Jomant said.

Last year, Jomant received a bronze President’s Volunteer Service Award program for his volunteerism. His goal is to reach silver status based on the number of hours he puts in.

[ Will County EMA volunteers get President’s Volunteer Service Awards ]

Erin Ward, volunteer program manger at the Will County EMA, said Jomant likely will reach his goal, as he was at 192 hours in early September.

“He may even get gold this year,” Ward said.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is given to volunteers who serve more than 100 hours in a year. The bronze award is given for 100 to 249 hours, silver is for 250 to 499 hours and gold is 500 hours or more, Ward said.

Allison J. Anderson, director of the Will County EMA, said Jomant is “one of our most dedicated volunteers.”

“He is here rain or shine, no matter what,” Anderson said. “He is involved in so much and always willing to give an extra hand wherever he can.”

Ward said Jomant is active predominantly in the EMA’s field service division and was promoted to lieutenant last year to help mentor new volunteers.

“One of the things I admire so much about Adam is his ability to take new members under his wing and really make them feel comfortable,” Ward said. “He’s very good at teaching people what we do.”

Ward said new volunteers can feel overwhelmed at what they don’t know and wonder, “What did I sign up for?”

“It’s nice to have people like Adam who can seamlessly make them feel welcome,” Ward said.

Adam Jomant gathers his camera gear to work a Joliet Slammers night game Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Joliet. Aside from his 9-to-5 job, Jomant is a freelancer photographer, a DJ, a volunteer with the Will County Emergency Management Agency, part of a storm-chasing crew and an avid hiker. (Gary Middendorf)

The field service division is the EMA’s “Swiss Army knife division,” since volunteers “do a little bit of everything,” Ward said.

Jomant does radio work; technology work; sets up and runs command vans; and helps with accident reconstructions, damage assessment and traffic control, Ward said.

He also does public outreach, helps with coaching, and assists with search-and-rescue teams by running commands, Ward said.

“Just this year, he helped with two disasters, which is unbelievable,” Ward said.

Ward was referring to Jomant’s volunteer work with the flooding in Wilmington caused by an ice jam on the Kankakee River and the July 15 storm in Will County.

“We’re lucky to have him,” Ward said.

Jomant said he’s also volunteered with Lockport and Lemont’s emergency management agencies.

“But Will County is my main one,” he said.

A keen sense of service and adventure

Jomant said his mother inspired his love for public outreach through her dispatching work for local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Jomant really wanted to work in law enforcement, but he would not be able to pass the tests, he said.

Adam Jomant works with Joliet Slammers’ manager Mike Pinto for a team photo Aug. 23, 2024, in Joliet. Aside from his 9-to-5 job, Jomant is a freelancer photographer, a DJ, a volunteer with Will County Emergency Management Agency, part of a storm-chasing crew and an avid hiker. (Gary Middendorf)

That’s because Jomant was born with spina bifida that affects his lower legs, despite surgery and braces.

“I don’t have any control of my feet, so the braces help stabilize me,” Jomant said.

But Jomant said he’s known nothing else, saying it could be worse, and he doesn’t let spina bifida disrupt his daily life. In the meantime, he’s developed his photography skills, served his community and done plenty of traveling: 28 U.S. states so far, and he’s “been up to Canada a couple of times.”

“I’ve gotten to see the world, for sure,” Jomant said.