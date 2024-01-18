Will County opens warm water siphon into Kankakee River to stop ice jams

The Kankakee River near Phelan Acres north of the Dresden cooling lakes is nearly entirely covered with ice. (Michael Urbanec)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with Constellation Energy has activated all three warm water siphons from the Dresden Energy Center cooling lake to accelerate the melting of ice on the Kankakee River.

This decision follows a declaration of emergency by County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant due to historic flood levels and ice jams along the river.

“By opening all three lines of warm water into the river, we can begin melting the historic levels of ice that has created a public safety risk for nearby residents,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “This is a crucial step to safeguard lives and protect property in communities along the river. I’m urging residents to remain alert for the potential of flash flood conditions as ice begins to thaw.”

Bertino-Tarrant signed the disaster declaration Wednesday due to the flash flooding and flash flood watches in unincorporated Will County and Wilmington. The emergency conditions are due to flooding levels reaching 13.5 feet of water, which is higher than previous floods in 2019, 2021, and the major flood of 1985.

Ice covers the Kankakee River at the curves on River Road near Wilmington. (Michael Urbanec)

“I would like to thank Constellation Energy for supporting the opening of all three warm water lines to alleviate current conditions,” said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson. “Residents should be advised that flash flood conditions can still occur as the ice begins to melt and water begins flowing freely. Our team will remain on the ground with local officials to monitor conditions until the ice fully melts.”

The full warm water siphons were activated at noon Thursday, and one was already activated on Wednesday. The siphons only partially impact the ice jams along the river but they are expected to accelerate ice melting and minimize the negative impacts of rapidly melting ice once the weather warms.

“Thank you to Constellation Energy for being a good neighbor and supporting the full release of warm water to address this crisis,” said Will County Board Member Joe VanDuyne of Wilmington. “The activation of all three siphons will provide relief to the impacted communities, including the City of Wilmington. I appreciate the efforts of County Executive Bertino-Tarrant and Will County EMA to coordinate with local officials and residents during this emergency.”

Residents along the river, especially those in low-lying areas, should take precautions and be prepared to evacuate with short notice. This includes preparing an evacuation kit for family members and pets. Those in danger should call 911 immediately for assistance.

For any resident wanting to receive real-time emergency alerts from Will County EMA, please visit www.willcountyema.org/signup.