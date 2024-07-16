July 15, 2024
News - Joliet and Will County
Multiple tornadoes reported in Will County Monday night

Emergency Management Agency says difficult to confirm touchdowns at night

By Shaw Local News Network
Northern Will County under a tornado warning until 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Northern Will County under a tornado warning until 10 p.m. on Monday night. (Photo provided by National W)

Tornado sirens were heard across Will County Monday night as an intense line of storms that included high winds, rain and reports of tornadoes.

There were reports of as many as 10 tornado touchdowns in Will County, but those reports could not be confirmed in the dark of night, said Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson.

The worst situation known as of 10 p.m. was a semitrailer that was blown over on Interstate 355 in the Lockport area, Anderson said.

Power lines were knocked down onto Interstate 55, blocking traffic in an area near the Exxon Mobil Refinery in Channahon Township.

An assessment of actual tornado touchdowns would have to wait until at least Tuesday, Anderson said.

“It’s really hard to assess at this time,” she said.

As of 10 p.m., Anderson said she had not heard any reports of building damage.

Communities in the hardest line of the storms appeared to be across northern Will County including Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Romeoville, Lockport, Joliet and Plainfield.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois