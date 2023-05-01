Will County EMA volunteers get President’s Volunteer Service Awards

Fifteen volunteers with the Will County Emergency Management Agency recently received President’s Volunteer Service Awards from AmeriCorps and the nonprofit Points of Light.

The awards in recognition of their time dedicated to the agency and public safety were presented at the April 20 meeting of the Will County Board.

“We are fortunate to have an amazing team of volunteers who happily dedicate their time to making our communities safer,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said in a news release announcing the awards. “Our volunteers are trained and prepared to respond to a wide range of emergencies.”

Last year, volunteers provided 5,548 hours of time in the EMA Volunteer Program. Their service included responses to emergencies and public education about disaster preparedness.

Silver Award Level recipients were Allen Matza and Art Vidmar.

Bronze Award Level recipients were Adam Jomant, Allen Matza, Art Vidmar, Bill Beedon, Brent Oots, Brian Cramer, Daniel Niemeyer, Jeff Marvin, John Skoryi, Jonathan Nelson, Michael Dorencz, Michael McGowan and Sandra Studer.

Vidmar, an EMA volunteer for more than 30 years, also recently received the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award from the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service in the Category of Senior – Northeast Section.

Information about volunteering with EMA is available at willcountyema.org/become-a-volunteer.