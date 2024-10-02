Diocese of Joliet selling former St. Jude property

The Parish Hall at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet. on Jan. 25, 2024, the day the diocese's Targeted Restructuring plan was unveiled. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Joliet — The Diocese of Joliet has officially listed the former St. Jude church and school property for sale, despite previous statements saying there were no plans to sell churches shuttered by the Targeted Restructuring plan revealed in January.

As of Sept. 25, the 7-acre property at 2200 McDonough St. in Joliet – including the former school, church, rectory, gymnasium, chapel and convent – was listed on Karges Real Estate’s website with an asking price of $1.75 million.

The listing described the convent and rectory as “two-story brick homes that are in very good condition and would make ideal rental properties,” and noted that the church building “is in need of updating and would make an ideal theater.”

Diocese general counsel Mary Ann McLean confirmed that the listing had been published last week and that the description was accurate.

St. Jude was merged with St. Paul parish in July and has since been renamed Queen of the Apostles. The new parish is located at 18 Woodlawn Ave. and is home to a combined school with students from both former parishes.

At the time the full Targeted Restructuring plan was revealed in January, the diocese noted in its FAQ document that “the diocese has no plans to sell any real estate in the Joliet Deanery at this time.”

McLean said she is not aware when between January and July the decision to sell the St. Jude property was reached, but she said it was the result of “listening sessions” with members of both parishes and the diocese restructuring team.

“There were no plans when it was announced, but after all the meetings, that was the decision that was made,” McLean said.

An Aug. 15 decree from Bishop Ronald Hicks officially declared St. Jude’s property relegated to “profane but not sordid use,” which paved the way for the sale or lease of the religious buildings.

McLean said that the diocese is selling the property “on behalf of the parish” and that all the funds from the property’s sale will go to Queen of the Apostles, something that also was suggested in the bishop’s decree.

McLean said there are currently no plans by the diocese to sell the property of other extinguished parishes; however, she said, “the process is still ongoing,” and “decisions are still being made.”