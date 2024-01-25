January 25, 2024
Diocese of Joliet to close 5 churches amid restructuring plan

By Jessie Molloy
Joliet — The Diocese of Joliet announced on Thursday that five churches and two Catholics schools in Joliet and Crest Hill will be closing while five more churches will remain open but be consolidated into larger, combined parishes.

The announcement comes after a year and a half of work by the diocese to conduct a “targeted restructuring” campaign aimed at reducing costs for the diocese, which is facing decreasing attendance, staffing shortages, and mounting expenses from aging facilities.

This is a developing story with updates to follow.