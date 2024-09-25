Joliet couple sentenced to probation in Plainfield American Legion theft case

Penny Knowlton (left) and Remon Knowlton leave the Will County Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet couple was sentenced to 48 months of probation and ordered to pay $20,573 in restitution after they pleaded guilty to stealing from Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 Legion Riders.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius approved the sentencing recommendation from both parties in the case against Remon Knowlton, 52, and his wife, Penny Knowlton, 51.

On June 26, the Knowltons pleaded guilty to stealing money from Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 Legion Riders between 2019 and 2021.

The Legion Riders was formed to promote the aims and purposes of the American Legion as a family-oriented motorcycling activity for its members and affiliates, according to the organization’s website.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Jacob Kreutzer told Cornelius that the Knowltons were in “trustworthy” positions with American Legion Marne Post 13.

“They did use their trustworthy positions to cause monetary damage,” Kreutzer said.

Remon Knowlton was a commander for Post 13, and Penny Knowlton was a bar manager as well as a secretary and treasurer for the Legion Riders, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

Although Penny Knowlton declined to say anything to Cornelius, Remon Knowlton told the judge that he “failed my duties in those positions.”

“I am completely and utterly sorry for our decisions to do what we did,” Remon Knowlton said. “There is no excuse. The things that we did were not acceptable at all.”

He said he “dishonored” himself, his wife and the American Legion.

Penny and Remon Knowlton leave the Will County Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

As part of their sentence, the Knowltons are barred from having any contact with any American Legion organizations in Illinois. They also must surrender their firearms, their firearm owner’s identification cards and concealed carry license to law enforcement.

Cornelius signed a court order that required the Knowltons to pay restitution for the “use and benefit” of Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13.

“[Restitution] is ordered in the amount of $20,573.94, which both defendants will be ordered to pay, with a pro-rata share of 50% per each defendant,” according to the court order.

The Knowltons must make monthly payments starting in November in the amount of about $214 until the “full amount of restitution is fully satisfied,” according to the order.

Cornelius ordered any payments from the Knowltons must first go toward restitution before “court costs, fines and fees.”