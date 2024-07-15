Joliet couple plead guilty to stealing from Plainfield American Legion Riders

A Joliet couple has pleaded guilty to stealing money from Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 Legion Riders during a period of more than two years, court records show.

Remon Knowlton, 53, and his wife, Penny Knowlton, 52, are scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius will decide the punishment for the Knowltons, who entered a blind plea to felony charge of theft, according to the court minutes in their cases.

A blind plea is usually a guilty plea without a prearranged sentencing recommendation. Although, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of forgery and two other counts of theft against the couple, which affects their ultimate sentence.

By pleading guilty to theft, the Knowltons face a minimum sentence of probation or conditional discharge and a maximum sentence of three to seven years in prison, which would be served at 50%, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cornelius can also order the Knowltons to pay restitution.

The Knowltons resigned from the American Legion Marne Post 13 in June 2021, according to Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Remon Knowlton was a commander for the American Legion Marne Post 13 and his wife was a bar manager for them, as well as a secretary and treasurer for Legion Riders, Hoffmeyer said.

The Legion Riders was formed to promote the aims and purposes of the American Legion as a family-oriented motorcycling activity for its members and affiliates, according to the organization’s website.

In July 2021, the sheriff’s office was contacted about questionable and suspicious spending in a Legion Riders checking account, Hoffmeyer said.

The members of American Legion Marne Post 13 had conducted an internal audit and questioned the Knowltons about their suspicious checks and spending, Hoffmeyer said.

The Knowltons attempted to make restitution, paying back $7,000 and then resigning, she said.

On Nov. 28, 2022, a grand jury indicted the couple of a charge of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 Legion Riders between April 3, 2019 and June 26, 2021.

Warrants had been issued for the couple’s arrest in 2022 but retired Will County Judge Dave Carlson agreed to quash the warrant because of Penny Knowlton’s health issues at the time.