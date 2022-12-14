Joliet couple charged with stealing from American Legion Riders

A former commander for American Legion Marne Post 13 in Plainfield and his wife have been charged with stealing between $25,000 to $30,000 from a motorcycle group that is affiliated with the veterans’ organization, police said.

On Nov. 10, Remon Knowlton, 50, and his wife, Penny Knowlton, 50, both of Joliet, were charged with stealing from the Legion Riders of the American Legion Marne Post 13 in Plainfield, as well as forging a check to obtain money from the Legion Riders’ bank account.

The Legion Riders was formed to promote the aims and purposes of the American Legion as a family-oriented motorcycling activity for its members and affiliates, according to the organization’s website.

Kathy Hoffmeyer, spokeswoman for the Will County Sheriff’s Office, did not have the exact amount the couple are accused of stealing. She said it was between $25,000 and $30,000 from April 2019 through June 2021.

An indictment filed against the Knowltons accused them of illegally obtaining money between $10,000 but not $100,000 from Legion Riders.

The Knowltons resigned from the American Legion Marne Post 13 in June 2021, she said.

Remon Knowlton was a commander for the American Legion Marne Post 13 and his wife was a bar manager for them, as well as a secretary and treasurer for Legion Riders, Hoffmeyer said.

In July 2021, the sheriff’s office was contacted about questionable and suspicious spending in a Legion Riders checking account, Hoffmeyer said.

The members of American Legion Marne Post 13 had conducted an internal audit and questioned the Knowltons about their suspicious checks and spending, Hoffmeyer said.

The Knowltons attempted to make restitution, paying back $7,000 and then resigning, she said.

Following the sheriff’s office investigation, investigators uncovered several unauthorized transactions, Hoffmeyer said.

Those transactions involved payments to clothing stores, utility companies, shoe stores, furniture stores and payments to online payment services Venmo and PayPal, Hoffmeyer said.

The Knowltons have not been arrested or booked into jail.

On Nov. 21, Christine Field, an attorney for the Knowltons, filed a motion to quash their arrest warrants. Judge Derek Ewanic had initially signed warrants for the two that carried $100,000 bonds each.

Field said in the motion that Penny Knowlton had heart surgery and an aortic dissection on her heart and she is “quite ill and frail,” with her husband as sole caretaker.

“To compel the parties to come to court at this time would have a deleterious effect on Penny’s health,” Field’s motion said.

Judge Dave Carlson granted Field’s motion over the objection of prosecutors on Nov. 23, court records show.

The Knowltons’ case was continued to Jan. 27 for status on their bond and arraignment.