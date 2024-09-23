Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 23, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Mitzi is a happy 18-month-old old brindle that was rescued from a local animal control where she was at risk of euthanasia. Mitzi is playful, does well on walks and loves to snuggle and meet new people. She needs a home without cats. To meet Mitzi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Mitzi is a happy 18-month-old old brindle that was rescued from a local animal control where she was at risk of euthanasia. Mitzi is playful, does well on walks and loves to snuggle and meet new people. She needs a home without cats. To meet Mitzi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

TomCat is a sweet, 3-year-old tabby that lived outdoors for some time and now loves being indoors. TomCat is incredibly friendly and outgoing. He loves to crawl into laps and be held. He is quite chatty and will purr when content. He loves to play and entertains himself with his little toy mice. TomCat is FIV-positive, so he must be the only cat in the home or live with other FIV-positive cats. To meet TomCat, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

TomCat is a sweet 3-year-old tabby that lived outdoors for some time and now loves being indoors. TomCat is incredibly friendly and outgoing. He loves to crawl into laps and be held. He is quite chatty and will purr when content. He loves to play and entertains himself with his little toy mice. TomCat is FIV-positive, so he must be the only cat in the home or live with other FIV-positive cats. To meet TomCat, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cupcake is a pit bull terrier/shepherd mix who came to the humane society from a local animal control. She needs an adopter to work through her training and puppylike behavior. Cupcake needs a home without young children or cats. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cupcake is a pit bull terrier/shepherd mix who came to the humane society from a local animal control. She needs an adopter to work through her training and puppylike behavior. Cupcake needs a home without young children or cats. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Cheese is a domestic shorthair who loves toys, treats and napping in windows. Cheese needs a patient and understanding forever home to help gain her trust. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cheese is a domestic shorthair who loves toys, treats, and napping in windows. Cheese needs a patient and understanding forever home to help gain her trust. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Rajah was left behind in an apartment when his previous owners moved. He is sweet, affectionate, friendly and talkative. He prefers wet food to dry and gets along with children and other cats. To meet Rajah, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Rajah was left behind in an apartment when his previous owners moved. He is sweet, affectionate, friendly and talkative. He prefers wet food to dry and gets along with children and other cats. To meet Rajah, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sweet and playful Abu has shown nothing but love despite being abandoned for more than a month in an empty apartment after his owner moved. This resilient cat has bounced back with spirit. Abu loves attention, wet food and being petted. Abu likes to sunbathe by the window or hang out on the couch, He does well with other cats unless they are very timid or shy, so he’ll seamlessly fit into most homes. To meet Abu, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.