Joliet police make arrest in Western Avenue shooting

A Crest Hill man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on Western Avenue in Joliet in August in which two teenagers were shot.

Marcus Gilbert, 19, is charged with two counts of attempt first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Joliet police.

During the investigation of a shooting outside of the Western Food Mart, 308 Western Ave., on Aug. 28 Joliet police identified Gilbert as a suspect, according to police.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gilbert on Sept. 3 and he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook, according to police.

Gilbert was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

At the time of his arrest, Gilbert was on pretrial release for a gun charge in April, according to police.