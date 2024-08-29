Joliet police say 2 people shot outside grocery store

Joliet police investigate the scene of a shooting outside Western Grocery Store at the intersection of Western Avenue and Hickory Street on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Police say two people were shot. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Two people were shot outside Western Grocery Store at Western Avenue and Hickory Street in Joliet on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, officers responded to a shooting where one of the victims was shot in the leg and the other suffered a gunshot to the buttocks, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

No information on the victims’ ages was available.

Officers had taped off the parking lot to Western Grocery Store, 270 N. Hickory St., Joliet.

Both victims were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital by the Joliet Fire Department, according to English. Their conditions were not available as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.