Coal City soccer stays unbeaten; Joliet Central volleyball earns first win: Wednesday’s Herald-News Roundup

Boys soccer
Peotone 3, Grant Park 1: At Peotone, the Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season with the victory over Grant Park. Peotone is now 1-4.
Coal City 4, Momence 3: At Momence, the Coalers remained unbeaten (4-0-1), with the one-goal, nonconference win over Momence. Julian Micetich had a pair of goals and an assist for the Coalers.
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, MiKayla Marshall had six kills as the Porters defeated the Bengals 25-12, 25-11. Natalie Bochantin dished out 14 assists as Lockport improved to 5-2.
Joliet Central 2, Bloom Township 0: At Chicago Heights, Central picked up the win 25-10, 25-20 over the Blazing Trojans.
Yorkville 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Yorkville, the Foxes took down the Warriors in a wild three-gamer – 25-19, 26-28, 25-17 – in a nonconference battle. West is now 4-5 on the season.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield Central 1: At New Lenox, Morgan Kozlowski had 12 kills and 12 digs as the Knights won a hard-fought battle with the Wildcats, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. Penny Smith added seven kills for LWC (3-5).
Girls golf
Seneca 193, Coal City 222: At Seneca, Piper Stenzel was the medalist for the Irish, shooting a 42 to lead the way. Cam Stecken shot 47, and Shelby Welsh 49 as Seneca improved to 7-0.
Lincoln-Way West 169, Bradley-Bourbonnais 242: At Bourbonnais, Peyton White earned medalist honors with a 37 to lead the Warriors to the win. Sydney Pohlmann shot 39, Reilly Carlson 45 and Amelia Chastain 48 for West.