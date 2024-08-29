Lockport Township man faces more gun charges after previous convictions

A Lockport Township man who was previously convicted of possessing an AK-47 rifle has been arrested again on charges alleging he possessed a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in a vehicle.

About 11:50 a.m. Monday, Deamontae “Scuba” Hunter, 27, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Prosecutors have petitioned for Hunter to remain in jail under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hunter after they found a Springfield 9 mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with 14 bullets underneath his passenger seat in a vehicle, according to Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

On Nov. 16, 2021, Hunter pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing an AK-47 rifle in Shorewood after he previously was convicted of unlawfully possessing a Glock .40-caliber handgun in 2017.

The 2017 case was filed against Hunter after he was wounded in a shooting in Joliet.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said Hunter is a member of the Lit faction of the Vice Lords street gang. In 2015, Hunter pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a loaded Taurus .45-caliber handgun while a member of a street gang, court records show.

The incident that led to Hunter’s latest arrest began at 7:35 a.m. Monday when a deputy at State Street and Nobes Avenue in Lockport saw a Chevrolet Traverse crossing solid yellow lane markers on a few occasions, Hoffmeyer said.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over in a traffic stop and smelled marijuana “emitting from the vehicle,” Hoffmeyer said. Hunter was the front seat passenger and the deputy learned of his criminal history, she said.

The 27-year-old female driver and Hunter were asked to leave the vehicle while other deputies arrived on scene, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small residue of marijuana, along with the loaded 9 mm handgun under the front passenger seat, Hoffmeyer said.

The driver was released with a warning “for the traffic infractions” while Hunter was taken into custody, Hoffmeyer said.

Hunter was once wanted by Illinois State Police for questioning in regards to the 2019 fatal shooting of Floyd Faint Jr., 29, on the I&M Canal trail path in Rockdale. No charges have ever been filed against Hunter in connection with the incident.

When asked several questions on Tuesday about the Faint investigation, Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford said it “remains open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

Between 2011 and 2022, four members of the Faint family have been killed in separate shootings.