Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 26, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Jasper is a 1-year-old playful and gentle terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. He has a great personality and does well with children, other dogs and cats. He’s initially shy when meeting a large group of people, but once Jasper realizes they mean him no harm, he’s ready to be everyone’s friend. Jasper has good leash manners but gets the zoomies after a belly rub. To meet Jasper, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marvin is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a shelter in Indiana. He is fun, active and mischievous. He needs a home with enriching activities and space to run and play. Marvin needs an experienced cat adopter because he knows what he wants and likes. Even though he can be strong-willed, Marvin also is a very loving cat that enjoys pets and attention. He will thrive in a home with room to explore and be independent. To meet Marvin, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org or visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marlo is most likely a pit bull/St. Bernard mix. She loves to play and snuggle. Marlo needs an active and strong leader. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Wayne is a young domestic shorthair that came to the humane society from a local animal control with his brother, Gordon. He is a bit timid but very sweet and playful. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Blossom has a vibrant personality and playful spirit. She will play with toys for hours. She also enjoys cozying up on the couch and kneading a soft blanket, making her a delightful snuggle buddy. This treat-loving cat is always eager for a snack and will try anything for one. She loves belly rubs and head scratches. To meet Blossom, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Mr. Bubbles is playful and friendly. He loves fetch (yes, he’s a pro at bringing the toy back!) and keeps people entertained with his curious antics. When he’s not playing, he loves to snuggle on beds or lounge in a sunny spot. He does well with other cats and enjoys play dates with his furry friends. To meet Mr. Bubbles, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.