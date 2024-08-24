JJC men’s soccer opens with shutout victory: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

The Joliet Junior College men’s soccer team got off to a rousing start Friday in a 5-0 season-opening win over University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County.
The Wolves got started quickly, jumping out to a 4-0 lead at halftime and adding another goal in the second half.
Jesus Diaz-Calderon of Plainfield Central scored the game and season’s first goal in the 13th minute before Jonathan Mendez of Joliet Central scored in the 22nd minute. Adrian Gonzalez Martin then added goals in both the 28th and 36th minutes. Morris’ Adan Mondragon scored the final goal in the 58th minutes. Jordi Muntada added a pair of assists on the day for JJC.
BASEBALL
Minooka Jr. High B 17, Morris Grade School 2: Mason Spain led the Indians offensively with three hits and three RBIs. Grayson Lambrecht, Duke Pommerenning, Steele Schmidt and Gonzaga Quijada all had two hits to contribute to the 16-hit attack. Schmidt, Cole Boardman and Dominic Smith combined on a one-hitter on the mound.