Will County hearing today on 6,100-acre solar plan

Solar panels are seen at a Will County facility in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Neighbors will make a case today against Earthrise Energy’s plan for a 6,100-acre solar complex at a court-ordered hearing today.

The Will County Board Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. to reconvene a public hearing on the plan held March 30 and 31.

The commission at that hearing would not allow a lawyer for neighbors of the project to present testimony and cross-examine Earthrise representatives.

But a Will County judge later ruled that abutting landowners have a right to testimony and cross-examination at a public hearing on a special use permit and ordered that the hearing be reconvened so their lawyer could make a case.

People line up at one of two microphones set up at a March 30 public hearing for Earthrise Energy's plan for a 6,100-acre solar complex in Will County. March 30, 2026 (Bob Okon)

The continued hearing will be held in the Renaissance Center at 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

The proposed solar complex would be built in farm fields now in parts of Manhattan, Green Garden and Wilton townships.

The Will County Board in April tabled a vote on the Earthrise project because of the court order.

The board is expected to take up the Earthrise plan again at a meeting of its Executive Committee at 10 a.m. The full County Board could take a final vote when it next meets at 9:30 a.m. on May 21.