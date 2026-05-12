McHenry home damaged in fire

A home was deemed uninhabitable after a fire damaged the side of the house and the attic Monday afternoon in McHenry, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 4:39 p.m. Monday on Joyce Court for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within five minutes to a “single-family dwelling with fire showing on the side of the structure and smoke coming from the roofline,” according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection news release.

Upon arrival, McHenry police officers were escorting a person away from the home. Firefighters started an “aggressive fire attack” while searching for any other occupants in the home. Crews were able to simultaneously extinguish the side of the burning house and the fire in the attic, according to the release.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The home was deemed uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage, officials said in the release.

The fire district is investigating.

Fire agencies from Wauconda, Nunda, Round Lake, Wonder Lake, Crystal Lake, Cary, Spring Grove, Woodstock and Fox Lake assisted in the call. The Salvation Army Canteen also assisted firefighters at the scene.