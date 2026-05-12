Pet adoption, fundraiser event in Oswego aims to find forever homes for dogs

The Pets' Home owners John and Laura Gay stand in front of some of the items that have been donated for their May 17 adoption event. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those looking to adopt a pet or to provide some financial help to an animal rescue group or pet adoption agency will have plenty of opportunities to do so during an upcoming adoption event in Oswego.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Pets’ Home, 3587 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Last year’s event raised almost $1,000 for the six participating groups.

“This year, our goal is to top that,” said John Gay, who owns The Pets’ Home with his wife, Laura. The Pet’s Home is a a dog day care and boarding facility.

The 5,000-square-foot building, which was built from scratch, is designed like a three-bedroom house where dogs sleep in beds instead of cages.

This is the third year of the event. Since the event was held on May 4 last year, the event had a “Star Wars” theme.

Dressed as Darth Vader, The Pets’ Home owner John Gay greets a dog at the Star Wars-themed adoption event the Oswego dog day care and boarding facility hosted on May 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

“May the 4th Be With You” is a pun on the phrase “May the Force Be With You.”

Last year’s event was on a bigger scale than the first year.

“We were excited to see not only dogs getting homes, but also that we were able to raise money for the groups,” Gay said.

This year’s event will have a luau theme. The couple is happy with the number of area businesses that have donated items so far for the event’s raffle baskets and silent auction.

They are already getting more donations for this year’s event than they did last year. Among the items that will be auctioned off is a 50-inch flat screen television set.

“A lot of the businesses that donated last year are donating again this year,” he said.

The Pets’ Home is still accepting donations for the event. More information is available by calling The Pets’ Home at 815-254-1166 or by email at thepetshome@gmail.com.

The event will also feature music provided by a DJ who donates his time.

“The owner of Howard Productions donates his time to rescue/adoption events,” Gay said.

Pets and their owners are urged to come to the event dressed in Hawaiian outfits.

“I’ve got 150 Hawaiian leis to give out,” Laura Gay said. “The first 150 people at the event get a lei for free.”

The Pets’ Home will also hold an open house during the event so people can find out more about what the facility has to offer.

“If someone wants to come in and take a tour of the facility, they can,” John Gay said.