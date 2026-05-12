Teen taken to hospital after cardiac arrest on track at Huntley High School

A teenager was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at Huntley High School late Monday.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called out to the high school at 13719 Harmony Road at 7:20 p.m. Monday “for a report of a subject in Cardiac Arrest on the track,” according to fire district officials.

Emergency personnel were notified en route that CPR was in progress and there was an AED on scene.

Before crews arrived, dispatchers said the AED delivered a shock and they believed the teen had a pulse.

Huntley EMS personnel arrived in five minutes from the time of dispatch and found a 16-year-old boy at the end of the track “being tended to by an off-duty paramedic and Huntley High School staff,” officials said.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

A Huntley Community School District 158 representative was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.