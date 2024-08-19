Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 18, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Kirby is a sweet, loving, 1-year-old terrier that loves everyone he meets. Kirby is house-trained and crate trained. He likes children and would do well with another dog if given a slow introduction. He needs a home without cats. Kirby has a chronic limp; however, X-rays did not show any abnormalities. It may be a birth defect. He is happy and not in pain. To meet Kirby, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Siggy is a 9-month-old tabby that was found as a young stray. She was timid initially and unsure about love and attention from humans. She now accepts pets, and her trust grows every day. Siggy loves to play with other cats and toys. In the right home, with a patient and understanding adopter, this little kitty will blossom. To meet Siggy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Layla is a goofy and bouncy Lab/hound mix puppy that is full of energy and love. She enjoys the company of other dogs and would be happiest in a home with other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sesame is a domestic mixed shorthair that enjoys romping, playing with toys and naps. She can be spicy at times and will let people know when she doesn’t want pets. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Stripes and Junior are bonded brothers that have transitioned from street life to the comfort of foster care. Although they’re friendly and love to roll around at people’s feet, they can be a bit shy at first. Stripes and Junior adore big windows and thrive on pets and attention. They are overwhelmed by sudden movements or loud noises, so a home with older kids would be best. They need a home without other cats. They are learning to trust dogs. To meet Stripes and Junior, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.