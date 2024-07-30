Joliet hospital renames its ‘heart hospital within a hospital’ for Jay and Lori Bergman

Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet's "heart hospital within a hospital" was dedicated as the Jay and Lori Bergman Heart Hospital on July 9. Pictured, from left. are Polly Davenport, Ascension Illinois, market CEO; Jay Bergman; and Melanie Furlan, Ascension Illinois chief philanthropy officer. (Photo provided by Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet)

Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet honored Jay Bergman and Lori Bergman’s many contributions at a private event July 9.

During the event, the Joliet hospital’s “heart hospital within a hospital” was dedicated as the Jay and Lori Bergman Heart Hospital, according to a news release from Ascension Illinois.

Lori Bergman died Dec. 11. Before her death, she served as past president of the Ascension Saint Joseph Foundation Board and was a member of the medical center’s leadership board.

Jay Bergman serves on the Ascension Saint Joseph Community Leadership Board and the Ascension Illinois Joint Hospitals Board.

The couple’s most recent donation will be used to purchase new equipment for the cardiac catheterization lab.

[ TAVR procedure at St. Joe’s restores quality of life to Plainfield woman ]

Barbara Martin, president of Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet, said in the release that the hospital is thankful for the couple’s support over the years as well as “so many others who believe in our mission and help us provide care to our community.”

“Philanthropy has supported various projects throughout the years, including, most recently, a new hybrid cardiac cath lab,” Martin said, “which can easily and quickly transform into a fully equipped cardiothoracic operating room, leading to better patient outcomes.”

[ Having a heart attack? Go to St. Joe's, Joliet patient says ]

Lori Bergman also was honored posthumously at the Court Appointed Special Advocates of River Valley’s 14th annual benefit auction April 20 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

In addition, the lobby inside the Will-Grundy Medical was also recently dedicated as the Jay and Lori Bergman Memorial Lobby in honor of the couple’s philanthropy and support of the clinic’s mission over the years.

Prime Healthcare will acquire Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet along with numerous other hospitals owned by Ascension throughout Illinois. The transaction is expected to close sometime between Jan. 1, 2025, and March 31, 2025.