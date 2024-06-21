Will-Grundy Medical Clinic lobby dedicated to Jay and Lori Bergman

The lobby of the newly renovated Will-Grundy Medical Clinic building was dedicated as the Jay and Lori Bergman Memorial Lobby in honor of the philanthropy of Jay and Lori Bergman. Lori (deceased) and Jay Bergman have supported the mission of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic over the years. (Photo provided by David Horkey)

The lobby of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic’s newly renovated building now bears the names of two Joliet philanthropists.

The clinic’s lobby was dedicated as the Jay and Lori Bergman Memorial Lobby in honor of the couple’s philanthropy and support of the clinic’s mission over the years, according to a news release from First Secure Bank Group, a $1.1 billion financial organization the couple built together.

Lori Bergman died Dec. 11. She was honored posthumously at the Court Appointed Special Advocates of River Valley’s 14th annual benefit auction April 20 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Joliet philanthropist Lori Bergman was honored at the Court Appointed Special Advocates of River Valley's 14th annual benefit auction April 20. Bergman, who died Dec. 11, 2023, is pictured with her husband Jay Bergman. (Photo provided by Lisa Morel Las)

“Lori and Jay Bergman have supported the WGMC mission over the years, and the new lobby serves as a testament to that commitment,” according to the release.

The renovated Will-Grundy Medical Clinic opened in December and hosted an open house April 20.

The clinic provides “free health care services to people in Will and Grundy counties who are unable to receive care from other sources,” according to its website.

The 123-year-old building at 213 E. Cass St. in Joliet was renovated with $900,000 in contributions from government grants and donors.

A failed roof and other issues forced the clinic out of the building in 2020. During the renovation, the clinic operated from three separate sites.

Features of the renovated and upgraded clinic include five fully renovated exam rooms and a renovated dental suite, a behavioral health suite, individual counseling rooms and space for training health care professionals. The clinic also has new artwork, carpeting, paint, updated furnishings and office space.

The dental room is open for viewing at the newly renovated Will-Grundy Medical Clinic on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The number of clinic employees also has almost doubled in size.

“We wanted our most vulnerable population to be served in a dignified, healthy and clean setting,” Will-Grundy Medical Clinic Executive Director Shawn Marconi said in April. “When people are served in a healthy, clean environment, it’s not only better for their health care, but it’s better for their mental health.”

Will-Grundy Medical Clinic Executive Director Shawn Marconi speaks to a reporter at the newly renovated clinic's open house Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The clinic held its 36th anniversary celebration May 9 at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center in Joliet.

For information, visit willgrundymedicalclinic.org.