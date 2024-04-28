Lori Bergman honored at CASA of River Valley benefit auction in Bolingbrook

Joliet philanthropist Lori Bergman was honored at the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of River Valley 14th annual benefit auction on April 20. Lori Bergman, who died Dec. 11, 2023, is pictured with her husband Jay Bergman. (Photo provided by Lisa Morel Las)

The benefit auction, held April 20 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, raised more than $200,000 for CASA of River Valley, which will help fund programs that will benefit abused and neglected children in Will County and Grundy County, according to a news release from CASA.

The event’s theme was “Have a Heart for the Child” and the event celebrated CASA’s 30-year history of “serving abused and neglected children involved in the juvenile court system due to no fault of their own,” according to the release.

Local radio personality Jillian Bass of Joliet’s 96.7 radio station hosted the event. Other attendees included elected officials and philanthropic and community leaders.

The program honored the life and philanthropy of Lori Bergman, who died Dec. 11, 2023. Both Lori Bergman and her husband Jay Bergman supported the CASA mission from its earliest years.

The benefit auction also featured a special tribute to Skye Bergeson for 10 years’ service to supporting CASA. Grace and John Music provided the entertainment.

The benefit included a silent auction and a live “Fund A Need” donation drive, which achieved its goal of $80,000. OneCause provided mobile bidding for both auctions.

Several other events help fund CASA of River Valley programs, including “Golf for the Child Classic” on June 7 at the Links of Carillon Golf Club in Plainfield, the “Boots & BBQ” on Sept. 6 at Zacharys Red Barn in Homer Glen and a “CASA Christmas Express” train ride from the first weekend in December from Joliet to Tinley Park.

For information about CASA of River Valley, call 815-730-7072 or visit casaofrivervalley.org.