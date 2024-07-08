Will County Pets of the Week: July 8, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Missy is a 7-month-old tri-colored mix that loves everyone she meets. Missy is crate-trained, making great progress on potty-training, and is learning her leash manners. She is smart, curious and affectionate, making her a great option for a family. She is not a fan of cats but would do well with a friendly dog sibling that can accept her puppy energy. To meet Missy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Suki is 1-year-old tabby that was on the euthanasia list when she was rescued from a shelter in Kentucky. Suki is gentle, friendly, well-mannered, affectionate and confident. She will make a wonderful companion. To meet Suki, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ginny is a senior that was found as a stray. She is a possible Dachshund/beagle mix. Ginny is working on losing weight. She enjoys being with people and going for walks. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Winnie is an adult domestic shorthair mix that came to the shelter on transport from a local animal control. She is front-declawed and has a sweet demeanor. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

One-year-old Bonifacy loves getting pets, playing with a laser pointer, chasing ribbons and playing cat games on a tablet. When he isn’t playing, he is a master at lounging. He likes to talk, even though his meow is very quiet and polite. Bonifacy’s sister, Filomena, also is available for adoption, and they would love to stay together. To meet Bonifacy, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

One-year-old Filomena also loves getting pets, playing with a laser pointer, chasing ribbons and playing cat games on a tablet. She is very sweet and quiet, and she loves hanging out with her brother, Bonifacy. Bonifacy also is available for adoption, and they would love to stay together. To meet Filomena, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.