Pets of the Week: June 24, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week's Pets of the Week.

Opal is a sweet and gentle 8- to 10-year-old, 50-pound terrier that needs a safe and loving home. She likes to make new friends: people, other dogs and cats. She is house-broken and keeps her space very tidy at the rescue. She walks well on a leash and enjoys being out in the sunshine. To meet Opal, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Carson is a sweet 1-year-old tabby. He is very outgoing, friendly, curious and confident. Carson loves pets and attention, and he enjoys sitting in laps and cuddling. He is playful, active and athletic. Carson is a great well-rounded cat that will bring a lot of love and fun to a home. To meet Carson, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mabel is a small beagle mix that is very sweet and will crawl into laps for pets and love. She is very nervous in the noisy shelter and needs a calm forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fozzie Bear is a 7-year-old FIV-positive domestic shorthair that is super chill and loves to lounge. He needs a home without other cats and dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Denali is a sweet, playful and loving polydactyl. She loves her cuddles, especially when people first wake up and right before bed. She chirps for treats and attention. Denali does well with other cats, dogs and even children and will definitely need a home with a kitty playmate. Don’t have one? We are happy to discount a second adoption fee by 50%. To meet Denali, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided Forget Me Not Rescue )

Bubba may be shy or timid at first, but with time, patience and love, he becomes quite cuddly. He loves to play with toys – especially crinkle balls – and he gets along really well with other cats. Bubba is OK with dogs as long as they don’t chase him or get in his face. Bubba also has lived with children. Bubba loves to burrow into arms at night for snuggling and purring sessions and follows his foster mom at times, meowing for attention. To meet Bubba, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.