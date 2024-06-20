Taste of Joliet this weekend expected to attract more than 50,000 people

A ferris wheel and other amusement rides for the Taste of Joliet on Thursday, June 20, at Joliet Memorial Stadium in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Taste of Joliet keeps growing, and the three-day summer festival is expected to once again attract more than 50,000 people.

The annual event will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and conclude at 9 p.m. Sunday. It is held at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy carnival rides, food from more than 20 vendors and music from bands such as the Goo Goo Dolls, Lady A and Los Huracanes del Norte. More than a dozen other musical acts are playing as well.

This weekend will mark the 19th year for the Taste of Joliet.

“It’s gotten bigger every year. We had great support from the community [and] great support from sponsors,” said Brad Staab, executive director for the Joliet Park District.

Staab said he expects the Taste to draw 50,000-plus people over the whole weekend.

A food vendor stand for the Taste of Joliet on Thursday, June 20, at the Joliet Memorial Stadium in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Staab said the event will have a new layout by the stage, but otherwise people can expect what they’ve enjoyed in the past.

The weather for the weekend is expected to be good overall.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot during the day, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Some showers may occur Saturday night and Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot as well.

“Hopefully, we’ll get lucky with the weather,” Staab said.

Rich McMillen, owner of RS Concessions, was among many food vendors who were setting up their stands Thursday inside the stadium. RS Concessions sells Italian ice, nachos and pretzels.

McMillen said he’s been at the Taste for about a decade.

“It’s a really good event. The entertainment is top notch,” he said.

Sal Memeti, manager for Barone’s, said the restaurant gets a lot customers during the Taste. Barone’s stand sells Italian beef, funnel cake, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fried Twinkies and more.

Memeti said Barone’s has been at the Taste of Joliet about the past six years.

“The music is always good,” Memeti said.

Sal Memeti (right), manager of Barone's Pizza of Countryside, sets up the food vendor stand for the restaurant on Thursday, June 20, ahead of the Taste of Joliet at Joliet Memorial Stadium in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

3 -11 p.m., Friday, June 21

Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 22

Noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, June 23

Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Ticket costs

Tickets for the Taste of Joliet can be purchased online at tasteofjoliet.com for people who want to avoid the lines at the gate. General admission – including performances – are $19 online and $20 on the day of the show.

Children 11 and under who are accompanied by an adult can enjoy the event for free. Tickets are $10 for people who are 62 and older.