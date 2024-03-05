Lady A coming to Taste of Joliet

Lady A will perform at Taste of Joliet on June 22.

Lady A will be the headline act for country music night at Taste of Joliet.

The Joliet Park District on Tuesday announced it has booked the band for June 22, and tickets went on sale immediately.

Lady A, formed in 2006 under the name Lady Antebellum, has won seven Grammy Awards and eight Academy of Country Music Awards. The band continued to be nominated for Grammy Awards as recently as 2021.

Top hits over the years include “Need You Now,” “Our Kind of Love,” “Just a Kiss” and “Downtown.”

Lady A will take the stage at 9 p.m. on that Saturday.

The park district previously announced that Goo Goo Dolls will be the headline act on June 21, which is the Friday rock music night at Taste of Joliet.

Taste of Joliet will run June 21-23 at Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St. The event features lives music, a variety of food vendors, a carnival and other activities on all three days and nights.

More information about the event can be found at tasteofjoliet.com.