Goo Goo Dolls coming to Taste of Joliet

The Goo Goo Dolls will play at Taste of Joliet on June 21. (Provided by Joliet Park District)

Goo Goo Dolls, a rock band that rose to fame in the late 1980s and has continued to release albums as recently as 2022, is coming to Taste of Joliet.

The band will be the headline act for Friday night, traditionally rock music night at the annual summer festival put on by the Joliet Park District.

Taste of Joliet is June 21-23.

The park district announced the act Tuesday morning noting that tickets are available now.

The Goo Goo Dolls have sold over 15 million records worldwide with nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles and 16 Top Ten hits, according to a park district release.

The band has received four nominations for Grammy awards, and its popularity endures.

“Among a string of hits, “Iris” held #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named ‘#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years,’” according to the park district release. “On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times platinum status and reentered the Billboard charts.”

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform at 9 p.m. on June 21 at the event held at Memorial Stadium in Joliet. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tasteofjoliet.com.